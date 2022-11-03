Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has explained the right-handed batter's turnaround after a lean patch over the last couple of years.

He said a calm mindset helped the former India captain gain clarity about his batting approach, which has once again helped him peak in his career.

Sharma revealed that the Delhi batter was not in a good frame of mind for the last year leading up to the Asia Cup due to his decline in form.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has been in exceptional form in the T20 World Cup. After shutting down his critics at the Asia Cup, he is once again dominating another premier T20 tournament.

The veteran batter has already amassed 220 runs in four matches, including three half-centuries against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Speaking to India News, Rajkumar Sharma said:

“Virat Kohli is very fresh mentally. He is in a good mindset, and the momentum is with him. You all know the kind of player he is. He was not [in] good [frame of mind] for the last one year, but all that has ended."

Rajkumar has been impressed by former Indian captain's hunger to win matches once again for Team India.

"All the critics will realize what [wrong] they spoke about a player of that stature. It’s good that he is completely relaxed. His hunger to win matches for India is once again visible on the ground,” he added.

The top-order batter will be crucial for India’s chances of lifting the T20 World Cup once again after a 15-year gap.

“I am in happy place” – Virat Kohli after match-winning knock against Bangladesh

Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh, stressed that he is currently in a happy place and enjoying his batting at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports on the post-match show, he said:

“I am in a happy place. I don't want to compare it with the past. As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me.”

Kohli loves batting in Australia. He has so far amassed 671 runs in 14 T20I innings at an average of 83.88, including eight half-centuries in the country. The Men in Blue will hope he continues his good form throughout the tournament.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action against Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6).

