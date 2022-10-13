T20 World Cup: Visa issues prevent Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen from joining Team India camp as net bowlers - Reports 

Fast bowlers Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen, who were touted to be a presence in the Indian camp as net bowlers, will not be traveling to Australia due to a delay in obtaining their visas.

The pair, along with Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary, were chosen to assist the Indian squad in preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in the fast bowling department.

Due to the delay, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to send Umran and Sen Down Under. Instead, the fast bowling duo will be seen playing in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23.

Confirming that the bowlers will not leave for Australia and will play domestic cricket instead, a BCCI official told the Indian Express:

“They (Malik and Kuldeep) won’t be going (to Australia) anymore as ICC will be providing net bowlers after October 17. Anyway, other net bowlers will be flying in a few days. We tried for their visas but couldn’t get it done on time. That’s why they have been asked to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,”

There was no delay in the visa process for Sakariya and Choudhary as they were part of an exchange program in Queensland earlier this year.

Another reason behind the visa hold-up stemmed from the fact that Umran and Sen were not part of the main squad. Had they been part of the 15-man squad, the process could have been expedited, according to the criteria set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen were asked to stay back in Mumbai

The Indian team, barring Deepak Hooda and the rest of the support staff, made their way to Australia from Mumbai on October 5.

Umran and Sen checked into their respective hotel rooms and were asked to stay back until their visas were sorted.

However, with persistent delays surrounding the document, the pair left Mumbai. Umran left for Jammu and Kashmir and has even been named in the squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

