Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal watched India’s match against the Netherlands from the sidelines after failing to make the cut in the India Playing XI in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

He could be seen sitting inside the boundary ropes in his signature pose, which instantly went viral on the internet.

Rohit Sharma and Co. once again went ahead with ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Axar Patel in their playing XI against the Netherlands. While Ashwin finished with 2/21, Axar also proved economical with 2/18.

The Rajasthan Royals spinner last bowled against Australia in the warmup match, finishing with 1/28. He also scalped a couple of wickets against Western Australia XI in the first practice match. He could be drafted into the side for India’s matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

The 32-year-old has picked up 21 wickets in 19 T20Is in 2022 at an economy rate of 7.6. He is also India’s leading wicket-taker among spinners, with 85 wickets in 81 T20Is.

“We have to look at composition wise”- Paras Mhambrey stresses why Ashwin is picked ahead of Chahal

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey recently revealed why Ravichandran Ashwin has been backed ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is. He said that the all-rounder also brings balance to the team with his ability to contribute with the bat.

Ashwin shone with his presence of mind when India required two runs off one ball against Pakistan.

In a press conference, Mhambrey said:

“We have to look at composition wise what balance does he (Ashwin) offer. He also gives you batting. We look at match up options and think on those lines.”

He, however, mentioned that the leg-spinner would get the opportunity in the upcoming matches at the T20 World Cup.

“When and where we have an opportunity to include an additional spinner, we will go with him (Chahal).”

After defeating Pakistan (by four wickets) and the Netherlands (by 56 runs), Rohit Sharma and Co. are expected to register a hat-trick of victories when they face South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30). The Men in Blue are chasing their second trophy at the T20 World Cup.

