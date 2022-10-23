Team India started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Pakistan in the Super 12 round. India won the match by four wickets.

It was an exciting match between India and Pakistan, and now the fans are looking forward to the next match of the Men in Blue. As the cricket universe would know, India is in Group 2 of the Super 12 round in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Each team will play against each other once in Group 2. After all the matches are over, the top two teams in the points table will advance to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament.

Last year, India could not make it past the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021. They lost their group matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Despite registering big wins against Namibia, Scotland, and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue crashed out of the competition.

On which date is Team India's next match in T20 World Cup 2022?

The next match of Team India is against the Netherlands team. The match will take place on October 27. The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to that match. The start time is 6:00 PM local time (12.30 PM IST).

The Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 round after finishing second in Group A of Round 1. The Dutch team won their matches against Namibia and the UAE to book a place in the Super 12 round of the mega event.

The Netherlands have never played a T20I match against India before. It will be exciting to see how they perform against the Men in Blue on Thursday.

