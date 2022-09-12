Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad to be announced today: Reports

Team India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to be announced on Monday, September 12, according to reports.

The Men in Blue had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, which was being viewed as an important preparatory tournament for the marquee ICC event. Team India began the tournament in an impressive fashion, defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

After progressing to the Super 4 stage following a win over Hong Kong, they went down to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and were thus knocked out of the race for the final. The performances of players in the Asia Cup might have some impact on India’s squad selection for the T20 World Cup.

Regarding the announcement of the squad, a (Board of Control for Cricket in India) BCCI source told TOI:

“Yes, there’ll be an online meeting today afternoon to pick the team for the T20 World Cup.”

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to be part of the squad, having suffered an injury while training during the Asia Cup. He recently underwent surgery as well. According to media reports, there is no way he can be fit for the ICC event in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel set to be picked in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad

In some good news for Team India, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are likely to be picked for the T20 World Cup, having recovered from their respective injuries.

While Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury, Harshal was suffering from a side strain he picked up during the tour of West Indies. Both players have been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Even as Bumrah, Harshal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar look set to be picked, young Avesh Khan might miss out after a difficult Asia Cup campaign. The selectors will find it hard to drop left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has made an impressive start to his T20I career.

Among the spinners, there could be a toss-up between veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin and young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Looking at all-rounders, Axar Patel seems set to be picked in place of Jadeja, while Deepak Chahar is also one of the strong contenders.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

