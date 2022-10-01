"That makes the bowlers look even weaker"- Aakash Chopra explains real problem with Team India defending totals

Team India's bowling attack has been under immense scrutiny of late, especially after failing to defend some sizeable totals in three of their last four games where they batted first. With Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the T20 World Cup, many feel that their bowling is among the weakest in the tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, however, feels it has been poor fielding that has hurt the Men in Blue the most in recent times. The hosts have already dropped some simple catches and Chopra believes that has made their bowling look weaker than it is.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what the former opener had to say about the Men in Blue's fielding:

"We have already spoken a lot about how weak our bowling is and how we are unable to defend totals. But the reality is that when the bowlers create some genuine chances, the fielders are unable to catch some of them. That makes the bowlers look even weaker.

"Out of every six catches that come our way, we are able to hold onto just four of them."

India have dropped more catches than Pakistan this year: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra put forward a shocking statistic that will burst the bubble of many fans. He claimed that often most fans troll the Pakistan team for dropping catches. However, the statistics showed that only Sri Lanka had a lower catch percentage than India, which is a worrying sign for the Men in Blue.

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"We say that Pakistan drop so many catches, but the fact is that we drop more catches than them. We have held onto just 75.8 percent of the catches that have come our way. Only Sri Lanka with 74.3 have a worse record than us."

Apart from batting and bowling, fielding will also be a crucial component for Rohit Sharma and Co. on the bigger grounds in Australia during the T20 World Cup, starting next month.

