"The momentum changed when I bowled my over" - Moeen Ali accepts responsibility following England's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in 2nd T20I

England's stand-in captain Moeen Ali took responsibility for the crushing 10-wicket loss against Pakistan in the second T20I in Karachi on Thursday, September 22. Ali feels that his solitary over costing 21 runs was when Pakistan turned unstoppable.

The all-rounder brought himself to bowl the 13th over of the Pakiatan innings as England were desperate for wickets. Instead, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan tonked the off-spinner for 21 runs, including three sixes.

Speaking after the crushing defeat, Ali reflected that his gamble failed as the expensive over changed the momentum of the game.

The 35-year-old, who earlier scored a 23-ball 55, was quoted as saying by Sky Sports:

"The momentum changed when I bowled my over. That really gave them the belief and after that they were almost unstoppable. I felt like it was under control for most of it. I genuinely feel my over lost the game for us. That was a gamble on my part. I went to try and get a wicket, almost buy a wicket. Obviously it didn't work and that's when Pakistan really won the game."

It's also worth noting that the visitors were sloppy in the field, with Alex Hales dropping Rizwan off Liam Dawson's bowling in the sixth over. Another half-chance was dropped by the skipper in the 19th over.

"They played really, really well tonight" - Moeen Ali praises Pakistan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sent records tumbling during their unbeaten 203-run stand. (Credits: Getty)

While Ali acknowledged that the dropped catch turned costly, he praised the hosts for their splendid batting performance amid constant criticism. He added:

"We dropped a big catch obviously. You can't afford to drop them and you can't afford to bowl an off-spinner to them at such a big time. They played really, really well tonight. I know they get a lot of stick for their strike-rates but I believe their strike-rates are very good anyway and they are brilliant players. They were brilliant and today it was their day."

Pakistan's openers shed their otherwise conservative gameplay and aggressively chased down 200. While skipper Babar led from the front with a 66-ball 110*, Rizwan smashed 88* off 51 balls to level the seven-match series at 1-1.

The third T20I will be played on Friday, September 23.

