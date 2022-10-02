"There needs to be an honest conversation" - Javed Miandad advises PCB to assess whether Babar Azam faces captaincy pressure

Former Pakistan head coach Javed Miandad has urged the PCB to hold honest conversations with skipper Babar Azam regarding his captaincy responsibilities.

Miandad praised Azam for his leadership qualities but feels it has impacted his batting and that the board should address it.

The 27-year-old right-handed batter replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan's T20 skipper ahead of the T20 series in Australia in 2019. He also became the ODI captain the following year and succeeded Azhar Ali in the Test arena in November 2020.

Miandad called for the PCB to speak with the star batter should they think he can't bat and lead well simultaneously or if he deserves some assurance.

The 65-year-old said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.pk:

"Babar is a world-class batsman. But the board should ask him if captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board."

He added:

"If he feels he can’t both perform with the bat and lead in the field, then the captaincy shouldn't stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain."

It's worth noting that Azam is Pakistan's most successful T20 captain with 32 victories. However, the Lahore-born batter has yielded fluctuating returns with the bat.

He notably struggled in the 2022 Asia Cup and has blown hot and cold in the ongoing T20 series against England. Azam will be central to Pakistan's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Pakistani players need to realize that they are good that is why they’re in the final eleven" - Javed Miandad

Javed Mianded. (R). (Credits: Getty)

Miandad also claimed that Pakistani players must remove the self-doubt within them and back themselves to do whatever is asked of them.

The 124-Test-veteran added:

"Pakistani players need to realize that they are good that is why they’re in the final eleven. The question of whether you’re good enough shouldn’t be there. You are good, now you just have to deliver what you’ve been asked to do on the day."

He continued:

"Play to your strength. If you believe you’re bowling can do better, then you should defend a target. If you’re batting is firing on all cylinders, then go for the chase."

For now, Azam will have his sights set on winning the T20 series against England. The series remains tied at 3-3, with the final game to take place on Sunday (October 2nd).

