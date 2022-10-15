"They have the 'favorites' tag now"- Aakash Chopra on Australia's chances in the T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Australia have what it takes to win T20 World Cup 2022 on home soil. He has been thoroughly impressed with the way the Aussies play in ICC tournaments and has no doubts that they will probably go in as favorites.

Australia didn't have a great series recently against England as they failed to win even a single game. However, the defending champions will be confident of an improved performance with the team that they have got.

Skipper Aaron Finch's hundred percent win record at the toss was also helpful for the Aussies in the UAE conditions last year. Here's what Aakash Chopra had to say in a video on his YouTube channel while previewing the Australian squad:

"Australia have always played T20 cricket in a different way. They don't play their full-strength side often because they probably give The Ashes more importance. But when they came together in the World Cup last year, they won it. Finch didn't score enough runs, but he won the all-important tosses. Toss is the boss. They have the 'favorites' tag now."

Aakash Chopra on Australia's 'Group of Death'

Aaksh Chopra reckons the Group A of the Super 12 stage will be a tough one with the likes of Australia, England and New Zealand all capable of beating each other on any given day. Afghanistan also have the ability to spring a surprise here and there.

On this, Chopra stated:

"You have last year's finalists in Australia and New Zealand and also the overwhelming favorites in this format in England. Afghanistan may not give that much competition in those conditions. But you can still call it a 'Group of Death'."

Aakash Chopra also predicted that veteran opener David Warner will be the highest run-scorer for Australia. Warner already won the Player of the Tournament last year and will be keen to do well in the home T20 World Cup. On this, Chopra added:

"David Warner will be the highest run-scorer for Australia. He is a runaway legend in the T20 format. He has already shown that he is in great form, and will also know that he doesn't have unlimited World Cups to play and could very well make this one count."

