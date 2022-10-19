"They will miss out on a huge chunk of revenue from the ICC" - Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan cannot afford to boycott ODI World Cup in India

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are disappointed by the talks about them not hosting the 2023 Asia Cup, they cannot afford to pull out of the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

The PCB released a statement on Wednesday, expressing their disappointment over ACC president Jay Shah's comments that Pakistan won't be hosting the 2023 Asia Cup. The PCB have also claimed that if the hosting rights are taken away from them, they might not send their team to the ODI World Cup in India next year.

However, in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained the huge losses that their board will need to bear if they take the drastic decision. He said:

"Asia Cup is a smaller event when compared to World Cup. You can't have an Asia Cup without India in it. But if Pakistan don't come to the World Cup, they will miss out on a huge chunk of revenue from the ICC. So I can almost guarantee that Pakistan will come to India for the World Cup."

Asia Cup 2023 will not happen in Pakistan if India don't want: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also shed light on how India are not taking any revenue that is generated by the ACC. He also believes that if India don't travel to Pakistan, the Asia Cup simply won't take place there.

On this, Chopra stated:

"India is like a big brother in the ACC as it doesn't take even a single penny froma revenue share. So I will give you in writing that if India don't want Asia Cup to happen in Pakistan, it will happen at a neutral venue."

The off-field tussle between the two cricket boards is likely to make Sunday's T20 World Cup encounter between the arch-rivals even more fiery.

