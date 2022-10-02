“They will be under tremendous pressure” – Saba Karim on expectations from Rohit Sharma and Co. in T20 World Cup

Former India selector Saba Karim feels Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will be under immense pressure to deliver at the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

He pointed out that Team India must stay mentally strong during the tournament because of huge expectations from India to lift the trophy again after 15 years.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“India must stay mentally strong because they will be under tremendous pressure in the T20 World Cup. It is taking place in Australia, and the wickets will be different."

He is pleased that the team will depart to Australia timely to prepare and acclimatize ahead of the showpiece event.

"It’s good that India is traveling to Australia on October 6. They will get time to adjust, and getting acclimatized to the conditions will be challenging for the Indian team.”

It is worth mentioning that the BCCI has appointed Paddy Upton as the mental health conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team till the T20 World Cup. He was part of the Indian support staff when India won the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: BCCI



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Paddy Upton has joined Team India as a Mental Conditioning Coach.📸: BCCI Paddy Upton has joined Team India as a Mental Conditioning Coach. 📸: BCCI#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/HpLonjZCiC

“Get out of the comfort zone” – Saba Karim wants India to bat first in Guwahati T20I to prepare for T20 World Cup

Karim wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to get out of their comfort zone. He said India should bat first against South Africa if they win the toss in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2).

He further labeled South Africa’s bowling as the best in the world, saying it would be a good test for Indian batters.

The former Indian cricketer said:

“It will be a challenge if India bats first and get out of the comfort zone. I want them to test themselves in front of a strong bowling attack. I don’t think anyone other than South Africa have the balanced best bowling combination in any team at the upcoming T20 World Cup.”

He added:

"Due to rain, the pitch curators don’t get enough time to prepare wickets in East India. The wicket might hold some moisture so the batters might face some problems. It will again be a challenge to bat in Guwahati T20I."

`R @ryandesa_7



Arshdeep: 6.71

Bishnoi: 8.0

Deepak Chahar: 8.77

Hardik: 10.25

Bhuvneshwar: 10.68

Bumrah: 11.0

Harshal: 11.32

Avesh: 18.0



Should Arshdeep be in India's best XI? @Shot4201 Death over economy rates for India bowlers since last T20 WC (min 4 overs)Arshdeep: 6.71Bishnoi: 8.0Deepak Chahar: 8.77Hardik: 10.25Bhuvneshwar: 10.68Bumrah: 11.0Harshal: 11.32Avesh: 18.0Should Arshdeep be in India's best XI? @Shot4201 Death over economy rates for India bowlers since last T20 WC (min 4 overs)Arshdeep: 6.71Bishnoi: 8.0Deepak Chahar: 8.77Hardik: 10.25Bhuvneshwar: 10.68Bumrah: 11.0Harshal: 11.32Avesh: 18.0Should Arshdeep be in India's best XI?

The Men in Blue will also need to work on their death bowling without ace pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (rested) and Jasprit Bumrah (injured) in the South Africa series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far