"Turn off your TV. Go for a walk" - Fans go crazy as Arshdeep Singh defends 20 runs off the final over against Bangladesh

Arshdeep Singh once again showed his calm demeanor as India edged out Bangladesh in a thriller at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.
With 20 runs required off the last over via the DLS method, the youngster kept his nerves to hand India two crucial points. With the victory, the Men in Blue are once again on track for a semi-final berth.
Nurul Hasan displayed excellent hitting skills as he took Arshdeep for 13 runs in the first five deliveries of the final over to bring the equation down to seven required off the final delivery. The Punjab cricketer held his nerves and conceded only one run in the final ball to help his side to a crucial win.
Fans took to Twitter to shower praise on Arshdeep for his death-over skills. Many reckoned that India's future is in safe hands given that the youngster has already performed well under pressure on a few occasions.
Arshdeep, meanwhile, didn't get off to a great start after he was taken to the cleaners by Litton Das, who played a brisk knock of 60 off just 27 balls. However, he bounced back in style to return with figures of 3/38 in his four overs.
Chasing 185, Bangladesh were ahead at one stage thanks to Litton's splendid display with the bat. However, a rain delay shifted the momentum as Rohit Sharma and Co. slowly crawled back into the game with back-to-back wickets.
Nurul provided a late impetus, scoring 25* off 14, but Arshdeep held his nerve to take India home.
Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup, many planted doubts about India's pace attack on Australian shores. Arshdeep has put all speculation to rest with some excellent displays of fast bowling.
He is currently India's highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps from four games at an average of 14.66. His best performance came against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne, when he dismissed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to return with figures of 3/32.
Fans will want Arshdeep to keep the rhythm going as the Men in Blue look to lift the coveted trophy.
