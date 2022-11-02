"Turn off your TV. Go for a walk" - Fans go crazy as Arshdeep Singh defends 20 runs off the final over against Bangladesh

Arshdeep Singh once again showed his calm demeanor as India edged out Bangladesh in a thriller at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

With 20 runs required off the last over via the DLS method, the youngster kept his nerves to hand India two crucial points. With the victory, the Men in Blue are once again on track for a semi-final berth.

Nurul Hasan displayed excellent hitting skills as he took Arshdeep for 13 runs in the first five deliveries of the final over to bring the equation down to seven required off the final delivery. The Punjab cricketer held his nerves and conceded only one run in the final ball to help his side to a crucial win.

Fans took to Twitter to shower praise on Arshdeep for his death-over skills. Many reckoned that India's future is in safe hands given that the youngster has already performed well under pressure on a few occasions.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Arshdeep Singh to Pakistan and Bangladesh Arshdeep Singh to Pakistan and Bangladesh https://t.co/e9iLRGbUtM

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh in the T20 World Cup 2022:



4-0-32-3

4-0-37-2

4-0-25-2

4-0-38-2



9 wickets from 4 games, the leader of the attack. Arshdeep Singh in the T20 World Cup 2022:4-0-32-34-0-37-24-0-25-24-0-38-29 wickets from 4 games, the leader of the attack. https://t.co/OCLWJ8m2cm

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh is a superstar of this World Cup. Arshdeep Singh is a superstar of this World Cup. https://t.co/uwGz6RcMEd

Silly Point @FarziCricketer It's Arshdeep Singh guys. Turn off your TV. Go for a walk. We won. Congratulations boys. It's Arshdeep Singh guys. Turn off your TV. Go for a walk. We won. Congratulations boys. 🇮🇳

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Just survived a heart attack. Thank you Arshdeep Singh. Just survived a heart attack. Thank you Arshdeep Singh.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What an over by Arshdeep Singh - 2 wickets and just 1 run conceded so far. What an over by Arshdeep Singh - 2 wickets and just 1 run conceded so far.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Arshdeep Singh what a bowler. He Bowled in death overs and Bowled in 20th over and defend 20 runs. His bowling is one of the best thing for India in recent times. Well done, Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh what a bowler. He Bowled in death overs and Bowled in 20th over and defend 20 runs. His bowling is one of the best thing for India in recent times. Well done, Arshdeep Singh. https://t.co/AEE6WHkUkS

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye He is truly special ! I have Always loved his attitude. This format Bowlers have to be :) take a bow @arshdeepsinghh He is truly special ! I have Always loved his attitude. This format Bowlers have to be :) take a bow @arshdeepsinghh

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu What a brilliant final over by Arshdeep Singh. Barring that one short ball, kept delivering yorkers. Fantastic stuff. But that was a great fight put up by Bangladesh! Nurul Hasan almost took them through. That boundary off the penultimate delivery was smartly done What a brilliant final over by Arshdeep Singh. Barring that one short ball, kept delivering yorkers. Fantastic stuff. But that was a great fight put up by Bangladesh! Nurul Hasan almost took them through. That boundary off the penultimate delivery was smartly done

Srini Mama @SriniMaama16 What a match. What a bowler, Arshdeep Singh! 4-0-32-3, 4-0-37-2, 4-0-25-2, 4-0-38-2. 9 wickets from 4 games. Dropped Asif Ali in Asia Cup & got a lot of flak, but how well has he redeemed himself in the biggest stage of them all. Champion cricketer!! What a match. What a bowler, Arshdeep Singh! 4-0-32-3, 4-0-37-2, 4-0-25-2, 4-0-38-2. 9 wickets from 4 games. Dropped Asif Ali in Asia Cup & got a lot of flak, but how well has he redeemed himself in the biggest stage of them all. Champion cricketer!! https://t.co/OPZwLxTtLD

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep In Arshdeep Singh a star is born but worry for our power play bowling as we enter the crunch stage.. If Litton can do this what will a Butler or Finn Allen.. but for now we have one and a half foot in the semi final door and that’s reason to smile! Cmon India! #T20WorldCup2022 In Arshdeep Singh a star is born but worry for our power play bowling as we enter the crunch stage.. If Litton can do this what will a Butler or Finn Allen.. but for now we have one and a half foot in the semi final door and that’s reason to smile! Cmon India! #T20WorldCup2022

Arshdeep, meanwhile, didn't get off to a great start after he was taken to the cleaners by Litton Das, who played a brisk knock of 60 off just 27 balls. However, he bounced back in style to return with figures of 3/38 in his four overs.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh were ahead at one stage thanks to Litton's splendid display with the bat. However, a rain delay shifted the momentum as Rohit Sharma and Co. slowly crawled back into the game with back-to-back wickets.

Nurul provided a late impetus, scoring 25* off 14, but Arshdeep held his nerve to take India home.

Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup, many planted doubts about India's pace attack on Australian shores. Arshdeep has put all speculation to rest with some excellent displays of fast bowling.

He is currently India's highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps from four games at an average of 14.66. His best performance came against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne, when he dismissed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to return with figures of 3/32.

BCCI @BCCI wickets & was our top performer from the second innings of the #TeamIndia



Here's a summary of his bowling display @arshdeepsinghh scalpedwickets & was our top performer from the second innings of the #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup match.Here's a summary of his bowling display .@arshdeepsinghh scalped 2⃣ wickets & was our top performer from the second innings of the #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup match. 👍 👍 #TeamIndia Here's a summary of his bowling display 👇 https://t.co/Dig571utpd

Fans will want Arshdeep to keep the rhythm going as the Men in Blue look to lift the coveted trophy.

