IND vs PAK 2022: “Jalli na teri”- Twitterati hilariously troll Mohammad Hafeez for calling BCCI ‘laadla’

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez made a controversial remark on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the Indo-Pak clash on Sunday (September 4).

He referred world’s richest cricket body as ‘laadla’ for being a top revenue-generating country.

Speaking to PTV Sports, Hafeez said:

"I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone."

He added:

"India is a revenue-making country. So, even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things.”

Fans on Twitter trolled the former Pakistani all-rounder for his bizarre remarks on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Aayushi Rathi 🇮🇳 @Aayushi96534756



Pakistan journalists, channels, YouTubers, and ex cricketers generate money through either favouring INDIA or bashing them.



So, just chill and laugh at such statements.🤣 @MHafeez22 Don’t worry fellow Indians, he’s making such bizarre statements about INDIA just to be in the limelight.Pakistan journalists, channels, YouTubers, and ex cricketers generate money through either favouring INDIA or bashing them.So, just chill and laugh at such statements.🤣 @MHafeez22 Don’t worry fellow Indians, he’s making such bizarre statements about INDIA just to be in the limelight. Pakistan journalists, channels, YouTubers, and ex cricketers generate money through either favouring INDIA or bashing them.So, just chill and laugh at such statements.🤣

MSCB_YRRM @martisubash @MHafeez22 If bcci works hard and makes money then what is your issue and I think india is a better team than Pakistan @MHafeez22 If bcci works hard and makes money then what is your issue and I think india is a better team than Pakistan

KooliT @Watching_game @MHafeez22 Aacha khelte hai isliye Paisa aata hai …. Paisa mehnat se milta hai hafeez bhai .. but aapk logo ko kaha samajh majn aayega dekha hi nahi hai kabhie @MHafeez22 Aacha khelte hai isliye Paisa aata hai …. Paisa mehnat se milta hai hafeez bhai .. but aapk logo ko kaha samajh majn aayega dekha hi nahi hai kabhie

ranbir singh @ranbirs97906669 @MHafeez22 you played IPL years ago. how much money u made from bcci? reveal it mate. and you know money always talks. @MHafeez22 you played IPL years ago. how much money u made from bcci? reveal it mate. and you know money always talks.

One fan posted a particularly funny gif with the remark: 'Jalli na teri.'

Hafeez made a bizarre remark about Rohit Sharma as well

The former star all-rounder also made questionable remarks about Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He questioned his captaincy and lean patch with the bat, which he deleted after being trolled on the micro-blogging site.

"I feel it will be tough for Rohit to continue his captaincy, and I don't think he can hold on for too long. I know this from experience that when you are a captain, there are several pressures on you."

Hafeez added:

"If you take a look at his recent IPL stint, it was bad, and after that, when he came to international cricket, his form hasn't come back yet.”

Rohit Sharma is the second most successful captain of Team India in T20Is. He has won 31 matches for the Men in Blue in 37 games at a win percentage of 83.78. He is only behind MS Dhoni, who has won 41 matches for India in 72 games while Virat Kohli is placed third with 30 victories in 50 T20Is.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



36 - Rohit Sharma

39 - Asghar Afghan

48 - Virat Kohli

51 - Eoin Morgan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

54 - MS Dhoni

#AsiaCup Fewest matches taken to win 30 men's T20Is as captain:36 - Rohit Sharma39 - Asghar Afghan48 - Virat Kohli51 - Eoin Morgan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿54 - MS Dhoni Fewest matches taken to win 30 men's T20Is as captain:36 - Rohit Sharma🇮🇳39 - Asghar Afghan🇦🇫48 - Virat Kohli🇮🇳51 - Eoin Morgan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿54 - MS Dhoni🇮🇳#AsiaCup

However, Rohit has failed to deliver in T20Is this year. He has amassed 323 runs in 15 T20Is at an average of 23.07, comprising a single fifty in the recently concluded T20I series in West Indies. In IPL 2022, he scored 268 runs in 14 matches, averaging 19.14.

