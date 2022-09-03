IND vs PAK 2022: “Jalli na teri”- Twitterati hilariously troll Mohammad Hafeez for calling BCCI ‘laadla’

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez made a controversial remark on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the Indo-Pak clash on Sunday (September 4).
He referred world’s richest cricket body as ‘laadla’ for being a top revenue-generating country.
Speaking to PTV Sports, Hafeez said:
"I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone."
He added:
"India is a revenue-making country. So, even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things.”
Fans on Twitter trolled the former Pakistani all-rounder for his bizarre remarks on social media. Here are some of the reactions:
One fan posted a particularly funny gif with the remark: 'Jalli na teri.'
Hafeez made a bizarre remark about Rohit Sharma as well
The former star all-rounder also made questionable remarks about Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He questioned his captaincy and lean patch with the bat, which he deleted after being trolled on the micro-blogging site.
"I feel it will be tough for Rohit to continue his captaincy, and I don't think he can hold on for too long. I know this from experience that when you are a captain, there are several pressures on you."
Hafeez added:
"If you take a look at his recent IPL stint, it was bad, and after that, when he came to international cricket, his form hasn't come back yet.”
Rohit Sharma is the second most successful captain of Team India in T20Is. He has won 31 matches for the Men in Blue in 37 games at a win percentage of 83.78. He is only behind MS Dhoni, who has won 41 matches for India in 72 games while Virat Kohli is placed third with 30 victories in 50 T20Is.
However, Rohit has failed to deliver in T20Is this year. He has amassed 323 runs in 15 T20Is at an average of 23.07, comprising a single fifty in the recently concluded T20I series in West Indies. In IPL 2022, he scored 268 runs in 14 matches, averaging 19.14.
Q. Do you think Pakistan players make controversial remarks to gain attention?
Yes
No