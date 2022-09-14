Virat Kohli jumps to 15th spot in ICC T20I batter rankings after Asia Cup 2022 success

Indian batter Virat Kohli was rewarded with significant gains in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings after his impressive showing with the bat in the Asia Cup 2022. The 33-year-old jumped 14 places and is now in 15th position in the T20I rankings for batters.

Even as the Men in Blue failed to make the final, Kohli had an excellent Asia Cup 2022 campaign, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59. He also scored his first international century since November 2019 during the Super 4 match against Afghanistan.

Among other batters, KL Rahul moved up seven places to No. 23, while Player of the Final Bhanuka Rajapaksa climbed 34 spots and is now at 34th position. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan retained his top spot in the ICC T20I batter rankings after another impressive tournament.

South Africa's Aiden Markram, however, moved into second place, ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who endured a disastrous Asia Cup with the bat.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was named as Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup, also made impressive gains in the bowler and all-rounder rankings.

He moved up three places to sixth position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. In the all-rounder’s list, he gained seven spots and now occupies the fourth place.

Hasaranga claimed nine wickets in the Asia Cup, including 3 for 27 in the final against Pakistan. He also contributed a significant 36 in the summit clash to help Sri Lanka recover after they had collapsed to 58 for 5.

Shakib Al Hasan is new No. 1 T20 all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

While Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood continues to lead the ICC T20I bowler rankings, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has taken over from Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi as the new No.1 T20I all-rounder. While Shakib has 248 rating points, Nabi is on 246. England all-rounder Moeen Ali (221) is third, followed by Hasaranga (184).

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped four places to seventh position in the updated T20I rankings. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz also made gains after impressing in the Asia Cup. They now occupy the 25th and 34th slots, respectively.

In the ICC Test player rankings, England’s Ollie Pope moved up 17 places to 29th spot among batters. Pacer Ollie Robinson also climbed 11 spots to 15th among bowlers after his five-fer in The Oval Test.

South Africa’s left-arm pacer Marco Jansen moved up eight places to 26th after his five-wicket haul in the third Test against England.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc gained from Australia's 3-0 sweep in Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. Smith, who scored 167 runs, moved up 13 places to 10th in the ICC ODI batter rankings.

Starc improved three places and is in ninth position. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult continues to lead the ODI bowler rankings. He was the leading wicket-taker against the Aussies with 10 scalps.

