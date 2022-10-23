Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a forgettable outing against India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Opening the innings after losing the toss, Azam was trapped in front of his stumps by Arshdeep Singh.

Last year, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs for the first wicket to help Pakistan defeat India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Both Rizwan and Babar struggled against India's new-ball bowlers this year.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took advantage of the overcast conditions in Melbourne and troubled the Pakistan batters with his swing. He bowled six dot balls and a wide ball in the first over, conceding just one run.

Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Arshdeep Singh to bowl the second over of the innings. The left-arm pacer bowled a full delivery on the middle stump line.

There was some late swing, leaving Babar bamboozled. The ball hit his pads, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Babar asked for a DRS, however, the decision remained the same as there was no bat involved and the ball tracking returned with three reds.

Arshdeep Singh joins Vijay Shankar and Pragyan Ojha in elite club after dismissing Babar Azam

Arshdeep Singh has been one of the best bowlers for India in 2022 (Image: Getty)

Arshdeep Singh has joined Vijay Shankar and Pragyan Ojha in the elite club of Indian bowlers to take a wicket on the first ball of their World Cup careers.

Ojha accomplished the feat against Bangladesh in the 2009 T20 World Cup by dismissing Shakib Al Hasan.

Vijay Shankar achieved this record against Pakistan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq LBW on the first ball of his spell.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes