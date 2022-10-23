Arshdeep Singh has become the talk of the town after his magnificent opening spell against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on the first ball of his T20 World Cup career.

The left-arm pacer bowled a full delivery on the middle and leg stump line. The ball swung into the right-hander and hit his pads. Babar Azam had no answer to the delivery and was adjudged LBW.

In his next over, Arshdeep dismissed Babar's opening partner Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan opener handed a catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar off Arshdeep's bowling.

Soon after dismissing the two Pakistani openers, Arshdeep was spotted styling his moustache. You can watch the video here:

By dismissing Babar Azam on the first ball of his spell, Arshdeep has joined Vijay Shankar and Pragyan Ojha in the elite group of Indian bowlers who started their World Cup careers with a wicket on their first ball.

Shankar achieved the feat against Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup, while Ojha did it against Bangladesh in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh was taken out of the bowling attack after his second over

Arshdeep Singh has figures of 2/10 after his first 2 overs (Image: Getty)

Arshdeep bowled the second and fourth overs of Pakistan's innings. Captain Rohit Sharma took him off the attack after his second over, replacing him with Mohammed Shami.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed have stabilized the Pakistan team's innings after they lost two early wickets. Pakistan were 44/2 after eight overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs Pakistan match right here.

How many runs will Pakistan score in their 20 overs against India at the MCG? Share your answers in the comments box below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes