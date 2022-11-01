Team India had to train in the indoor nets on Tuesday ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh as it rained in Adelaide. The team was seen putting in the hard yards and looked determined to get back to winning ways after its defeat against South Africa.

Ravichandran Ashwin was seen practicing the pull shot as he seemed to have had issues with his power-hitting against the short ball. With the pitches being bouncy in Australia, this could be a tactic that is used against him and so Ashwin wants to be prepared for it.

Axar Patel also practiced in the nets and seemed to time his shots nicely. He played orthodox shots and focused on finding the middle of the bat.

The biggest relief for fans would be Dinesh Karthik going through his wicketkeeping drills against net bowlers.

'DK' walked off the field on Wednesday and it was later known that he had back spasms and was in doubt for the Bangladesh clash. However, he looks alright with his movement and his team needs him fit since he is their designated finisher.

The Men in Blue might have realized that they had some issues with their batting after they collapsed against South Africa. Had it not been for Suryakumar Yadav's heroic 68, India wouldn't have even had a fighting total on the board.

While their bowling hasn't been bad, it is the batting and especially the fielding departments where Rohit Sharma and his men need to step up. India will be keen to beat Bangladesh and get back to winning ways.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

