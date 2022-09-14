[Watch] "Good vibes and friendship" - Brian Lara greets the India Legends players ahead of mega clash  

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series is underway and we are all set to witness the two cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara take center stage on Wednesday, September 14. The India Legends will square off against the West Indies Legends in the sixth match of the competition at Green Park in Kanpur.

Ahead of their clash, the West Indies legend recollected some old memories as he went to the Indian dressing room and shared some pleasantries with his old mates.

Lara, who shares a great camaraderie with the former Indian players, took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he is seen having a laugh with the Indian players namely Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former West Indies skipper shared a video, saying:

“Goob vibes and friendship."

Over the years, Tendulkar and Lara have openly displayed their mutual admiration for each other and the video was a testimony to the bond they share.

Brian Lara joins team ahead of India clash

Brian Lara, who missed the first game against the Bangladesh Legends due to personal reasons, joined the team on Tuesday, September 13, ahead of the mega clash.

The West Indies Legends started off their campaign with a resounding nine-wicket victory against the Bangladesh Legends.

While the team from the Caribbean Islands defeated the under-prepared Bangladesh Legends team, the India Legends also had a brilliant start to their campaign. On the back of a superlative knock of 82* from Stuart Binny, the defending champions romped to a 61-run victory.

For West Indies, it was Dwayne Smith who looked fresh as a daisy and looked at complete ease against the Bangladesh bowlers. However, the Indian bowlers will be a different proposition and the rusty West Indies batting line-up will look to rise to the occasion when these two teams meet tonight.

