[WATCH] “I am sorry” - Urvashi Rautela apologizes to Rishabh Pant over interview controversy

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has apologized to Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant over an interview the former gave, which led to a massive controversy.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama last month, the actress had claimed that a certain person, whom she referred to as ‘RP’, waited for many hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was in Delhi. Since Rautela and Pant were reportedly dating at one point in time, fans assumed that she was talking about Pant.

The actresses’ comments resulted in a huge controversy as both Rautela and the young cricketer took digs at each other through their respective social media accounts.

On Tuesday (September 12), Rautela made an attempt to put an end to the controversy. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, she was asked if she had any message for Pant. The actress responded:

“Seedhi baat no bakwaas, so I am not doing any bakwaas (Straight talk no nonsense). All I want to say is that, nothing… ‘sorry, I am sorry’.”

The actress was recently in the news when she shared an Instagram video, which featured Pakistan’s new fast bowling sensation Naseem Shah. Rautela was trolled over the same, but later clarified that it was a fan-made video, which was shared by her team on her official social media handle.

The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant controversy

After Rautela claimed that a person named 'RP' waited for hours to meet her in Delhi, Pant shared a now-deleted Insta story, hitting out at the actress, without naming her. He wrote:

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Rautela posted a riposte and slammed the wicketkeeper-batter. She took to her official Facebook account and wrote:

“Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee. (Small brother should play bat ball. I am not a Munni to be infamous for a young kiddo darling).”

The actress was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium watching the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on August 28. She later attended the Super 4 clash as well between the two sides.

As for Pant, he was picked in Team India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad, which was announced on Monday.

