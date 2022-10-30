Ravichandran Ashwin teased a run-out at the non-striker's end during India's T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa earlier today in Perth. The off-spinner subtly gave a warning to David Miller, who was at the non-striker's end on the final ball of the 18th over.

South Africa and India battled in a thrilling encounter at the Perth Stadium earlier today. The Proteas won the match by five wickets, riding on fifties from Miller and Aiden Markram.

The final overs of the match were quite eventful. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 18th over of the South Africa innings, where Miller smashed back-to-back sixes off the first two balls. The southpaw stole a leg-bye on the third ball, bringing Tristan Stubbs on strike.

Stubbs was trapped in front of the stumps by Ashwin on the over's fourth delivery. New batter Wayne Parnell played two dots to end the over. Before Parnell faced the last ball, Ashwin bailed out of his run-up at the last moment and subtly teased executing a run-out at the non-striker's end.

You can watch the video here:

Ashwin did not take the bails off. Eventually, Miller remained not out until the end and scored the winning runs for his team.

England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt comments on Ravichandran Ashwin's run-out tease during T20 World Cup 2022 match

The video posted by the ICC has received more than 2,500 comments inside an hour. One of the comments came from England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt, who wrote:

"By the time the ball had got down there he’d have only just left the crease ?"

Sports Lover @vinay_cricket Danni Wyatt comments on R Ashwin run out attempt at non-striker's end Danni Wyatt comments on R Ashwin run out attempt at non-striker's end https://t.co/U6n2AMvfRF

Wyatt's opinion has received a lot of replies from cricket fans on Instagram. A run-out at the non-striker's end in that situation may have sparked an even bigger debate on social media platforms.

Did Ravichandran Ashwin make a mistake by not dismissing David Miller with a run-out at the non-striker's end? Share your views in the comments box below!

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes