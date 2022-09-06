Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Rohit Sharma’s six hits security guard during 41-ball 72, video goes viral 

India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Tuesday (September 6). in their Super 4 match on Tuesday (September 6).

The right-handed batter smashed a pivotal half-century for India after the Men in Blue were struggling at 13/2 in 2.4 overs. He slammed 72 runs off just 41 balls, which comprised four sixes and five fours.

Rohit also shared a crucial 97-run stand with Surykumar Yadav for the third wicket to rescue India from an early setback.

In his entertaining knock, Rohit slammed a six that hit the rear-end of a security guard in the deep backward square leg region at the Dubai International Stadium. The incident took place during the 10th over bowled by Asitha Fernando.

A section of fans quickly took to Twitter to express their reactions to the hilarious scene. Take a look:

Deepanshu Verma @Deepans695 "ROHIT SHARMA ne maari security ko ball, SECURITY ne kaha bahar mil" "ROHIT SHARMA ne maari security ko ball, SECURITY ne kaha bahar mil" https://t.co/VL8ENjWXt4

Aditya45 @RohitianAditya 🤣

Hitted the Six right in security's Back Rohit is naughtyHitted the Six right in security's Back Rohit is naughty 😭🤣Hitted the Six right in security's Back 😍

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma scored his only second half-century of the year. Ahead of his 72-run knock against Sri Lanka, he had managed just 323 runs in 15 matches at an average of 23.07.

He slammed his last fifty during the recently concluded five-match T20I series in the West Indies. The 34-year-old is expected to continue his exploits in the Asia Cup.

"He manages the team very well"- Irfan Pathan commends Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has applauded Rohit for his leadership qualities. He said that the Mumbaikar knows the art of using his bowlers properly.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said:

“Rohit Sharma manages the team very well and I hope that when the whole team is back, having [Jasprit] Bumrah and Harshal Patel, we’ll get a better performance from team India, which we want to see, especially if you see it from the lens of the World Cup.”

Rohit is the second most successful captain of Team India in T20Is. He has won 31 out of 38 matches and is only behind MS Dhoni (41 wins) on the all-time list of Indian captains.

India must beat Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. The Men in Blue will also take on Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage on Thursday (September 8).

