[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar wows fans with reverse scoop, lap shots in the nets ahead of India Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match against New Zealand

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series is underway and the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will square off against the New Zealand Legends at the Holkar Stadium on Monday (September 19). Ahead of their third clash of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar was seen having a gala time in the nets.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle ahead of the clash against New Zealand Legends, Tendulkar can be seen unfurling a wide array of shots ranging from late cuts, reverse sweeps, scoops and many more. His full repertoire was on display in the video.

Captioning the video, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

“In my happy place.’

The defending champions had a great start to the tournament, beating South Africa Legends convincingly by 61 runs. Their next assignment against the Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Kanpur.

The crowd at the Holkar Stadium will go bonkers when Tendulkar comes to the crease against New Zealand Legends and will be hoping to witness a Tendulkar classic. Having got some game time against South Africa Legends, we can expect a more fluent Tendukar on display.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Legends got their campaign back on track with a win against Bangladesh Legends after starting off the tournament with a crushing defeat against South Africa Legends. Ross Taylor looked in good nick against Bangladesh and will look to lead from the front against a fairly formidable India Legends.

Sachin Tendulkar's iconic career was 24 years of perseverance and hard work

Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket back in 2013, after playing his farewell Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A demi-god in India who changed the perception of cricket, Tendulkar holds the record for most Test and ODI runs along with most centuries in both the formats. He notched up 100 international centuries across the two formats, while scoring 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs

Making his debut against Pakistan in 1989, Tendulkar went on to rule world cricket for the next two decades. Over the 24 years of his cricketing career, Sachin Tendulkar established himself as one of the greatest batters of all time and his name will be forever etched in the annals of world cricket.

