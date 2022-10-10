[Watch] Smriti Mandhana shares batting tips with Thailand Women players

Indian Women batter Smriti Mandhana was seen sharing batting tips with Thailand Women players following their game at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Monday, October 10.

The stand-in Indian captain, who played her 100th T20I match today, shared her words of wisdom with the Thai players. Women in Blue batter Jemimah Rodrigues was also seen standing beside Mandhana as the southpaw shared her experience with the opposition players.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shared the heartwarming video on their official Twitter handle and wrote:

"Indian captain Smriti Mandhana, who played her 100th T20I, and Jemimah Rodrigues, share their experience with the Thailand players #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC."

Meanwhile, India thumped Thailand in a one-sided affair at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Opting to bowl first, they bundled out their opposition for 37 runs in 15.1 overs. Snen Rana picked up three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed two scalps apiece.

The Women in Blue chased down the target within six overs with nine wickets in hand. Sabbhineni Meghana remained unbeaten on 20 runs, while Pooja Vastrakar, who was promoted in the batting order, chipped in with a run-a-ball 12 to take the team home.

"This Indian team is a fun team to play with" - Smriti Mandhana on her 100th T20I appearance

Mandhana became only the second Indian women's cricketer after Harmanpreet Kaur to play in 100 T20Is.

Reacting to the historic achievement, the Maharashtra-born cricketer thanked her teammates for making the occasion special. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, she said:

"Playing for India and playing the 100th T20, it's a special feeling. The girls made it special. This Indian team is a fun team to play with."

India have their semi-final clash due on Thursday, October 13. However, their opponents are yet to be finalized. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the other two sides to make it to the top four.

If Bangladesh beat UAE, the former will progress to the next round, otherwise Thailand will become the fourth team to seal a semi-final spot.

