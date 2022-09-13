[Watch]- Suresh Raina displays his singing skills along with Irfan Pathan 

Suresh Raina, currently playing in the Road Safety World Series for India Legends, was seen displaying his singing skills alongside former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Raina along with Irfan Pathan was singing some famous Bollywood numbers while the rest of the players were grooving to the music.

“This is our team, one family. Lots of love and lots of fun Don’t miss Yuvi PA’s entry,” Suresh Raina captioned.

It’s a nostalgic moment for all the former cricketers to share the dressing room again and don the Indian jersey even after their retirement.

Even Sachin Tendulkar was seen taking videos of Raina and Irfan’s singing session while Yuvraj Singh was having some gala time out there. Raina’s caption sums up the grand entry that Yuvraj Singh had.

Suresh Raina retired earlier this month

Suresh Raina called it quits from all forms of cricket earlier this month which made him eligible to play in the Road Safety World Series. He had a good start to the campaign against the South Africa Legends, scoring a fluent 33 of 22 deliveries and played some trademark Raina shots.

Solid start to their campaign for the India Legends

After winning the inaugural season last year, the India Legends started off this year’s campaign with a resounding victory against the Proteas. Some of the biggest names were on display and the fans enjoyed every bit of the action.

Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the clock with a couple of stunning shots but it was Stuart Binny in the company of Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan who took India to a massive score of 217. An impressive bowling effort followed as the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 156.

India's next assignment will be against Brian Lara led West Indies Legends on Wednesday (14th September). What a massive opportunity it will be for the Green Park crowd in Kanpur to see the two maestros taking the field together.

