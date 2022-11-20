[WATCH] Tim Southee takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee took a spectacular catch to dismiss India opener Rishabh Pant cheaply in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

The incident happened in the sixth over, bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Pant attempted a cross-batted shot, but it flew off the top edge and Southee ran back from the short third man to grab the catch over his shoulder.

Pant once again failed to deliver as an opener for Team India. He was dismissed for only six runs off 13 deliveries as India lost their opening wicket at 36.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



IND 36/1 (5.1) Follow play LIVE on Judged beautifully by Tim Southee and Pant goes for 6!IND 36/1 (5.1) Follow play LIVE on @sparknzsport and @TodayFM_nz in NZ or with @PrimeVideoIN in India #NZvIND Judged beautifully by Tim Southee and Pant goes for 6! 👏IND 36/1 (5.1) Follow play LIVE on @sparknzsport and @TodayFM_nz in NZ or with @PrimeVideoIN in India #NZvIND https://t.co/04CsUOxOfa

For the uninitiated, Pant has failed to find success in T20s regardless of his batting position.

As an opener, he has only managed 60 runs in four innings. In 2022, he has scored 353 runs in 20 innings.

It remains to be seen whether team management sticks with him for the opening role as the Men in Blue transition into a new phase in T20Is after T20 World Cup.

Specialist opener Shubman Gill was not picked in India's playing XI against New Zealand in the second match.

“The best position for him” – Dinesh Karthik backs Rishabh Pant as opener

Senior Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik believes team management should back Rishabh Pant as an opener owing to his ability to play attacking shots. He feels Pant can dominate both the powerplay and slog overs because he bats well against both pacers and spinners.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“The best position for him might be opening because of his ability to play shots. And then, with the field up in the powerplay, he can go gung-ho.”

He continued:

"When the field is up, he likes to take on the bowlers and then when he comes out of the powerplay, you have a left-hander who can play a lot more shots against spinners.”

ICC @ICC



India have scored 42 runs while losing the wicket of Rishabh Pant



Watch the Powerplay done!India have scored 42 runs while losing the wicket of Rishabh PantWatch the #NZvIND series live on ICC.tv (in select regions) Powerplay done!India have scored 42 runs while losing the wicket of Rishabh Pant 👀Watch the #NZvIND series live on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺 https://t.co/fidZpBHA1J

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Co. will be looking to start their T20I series on a winning note in New Zealand and move on from their T20 World Cup exit.

Team India will aim to continue their excellent performances on New Zealand soil after whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 (2021/22) and 5-0 (2019/20) in their last two T20I series.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

