Watch: UAE's Basil Hameed takes a sensational flying catch to get rid of Sri Lankan opener

United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketer Basil Hameed produced one of the most spectacular catches to get rid of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka on Tuesday in the sixth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia.

Hameed's catch at mid-off capped off the associate nation's brilliance with the ball and in the field to restrict Sri Lanka to a par score.

The dismissal took place on the penultimate ball of the innings when Nissanka played an inside-out shot through the off side. However, the ball couldn't clear Hameed, who launched himself in the air with both hands to grab it.

The catch gave Zahoor Khan, the bowler, his second wicket and he finished with figures of 4-0-26-2.

Earlier, the UAE put in Sri Lanka into bat after winning the toss. The associate nation roared back after the island nation raced to 92-2 in 11 overs as leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan took a hat trick, dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka.

Nissanka batted throughout the innings, and his 60-ball 74 helped his side to 152 on the board. Meiyappan, who became the first UAE bowler to claim a hat trick, finished with figures of 4-0-19-3.

Sri Lanka are facing a must-win game after losing to Namibia

Namibia beat the former champions by 55 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

The ongoing match in Geelong is also a do-or-die fixture for Sri Lanka after a humiliating defeat to Namibia in their first game.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. succumbed to 108 in reply to Namibia's 163-7, led by fireworks in the death from Jan Frylinc and JJ Smit. Skipper Shanaka top-scored with 29; however, it wasn't enough to prevent a loss.

The 2014 T20 champions came into the World Cup down under after winning the Asia Cup in the UAE. The tournament decider saw them beat Pakistan by 23 runs, thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unforgettable knock to lift their sixth title.

Despite winning the Asia Cup, they have to play the preliminary round to progress to the Super 12 stage.

