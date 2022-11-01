[Watch] Upbeat Virat Kohli looks in sublime form in Adelaide's indoor nets ahead of clash vs BAN in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in the T20 World Cup, racking up 156 runs in three matches. That was reflected in his positive body language as he made his way to the indoor nets session at the Adelaide Oval.

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in a must-win encounter in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). They will need their star batter to continue his rich vein of form in their fourth match of the Super 12s stage.

Kohli timed almost every shot to perfection during the nets session. He nailed the pull shot, the lovely on-drive and his signature shots - the cover drive and the backfoot punch. Here's a video of his practice session exclusively from Sportskeeda:

Virat Kohli and his love-affair with Adelaide

If there's one stadium in the world that Virat Kohli loves to bat at, it is the Adelaide Oval. Across all three formats, Kohli has left a mark on this ground and he will likely be more than happy to return to the famous arena.

The former Indian captain has scored a ridiculous 843 runs in nine international games at this ground. He has registered five hundreds and two half-centuries, piling on runs at a fantastic average of 70.25.

Kohli's five centuries are the most by a visiting batter in Adelaide. It is also the most hundreds he has struck at a single venue.

The Men in Blue have a pretty healthy net run rate and will more or less qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. They will hope that Virat Kohli turns up once again on his favorite ground and delivers another incredible performance.

Kohli, who already averages a mind-boggling 156 after three games in the T20 World Cup 2022, will look to add to his impressive recent run of form.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

