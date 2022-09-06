[Watch] Virat Kohli gets bowled on 0 against 21-year-old Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli failed to continue his good form in Asia Cup 2022 in the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6). After scoring two fifties in his previous two innings, Kohli got out for a duck.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue got off to a disastrous start as opening batter KL Rahul was trapped in front of his stumps by Maheesh Theekshana in just the second over

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka rattled Kohli's stumps with a length ball in the next over. Virat tried to play a pull but the ball seamed back and hit the stumps.

Fans expected a big knock from Virat Kohli tonight because of the do-or-die nature of the match for the Indian team. However, the former Indian skipper could not score any runs against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle following Virat Kohli's dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav has arrived in the middle after Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Kohli for a duck. Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma have the responsibility of rescuing India from an early collapse.

India have made one change for tonight's match against Sri Lanka. Keeping the opposing team's combination in mind, the Men in Blue dropped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and picked off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sharma and Yadav have stabilized the innings. The duo have added 31 runs for the third wicket so far. Dilshan Madushanka was taken out of the attack after he took Virat Kohli's wicket.

At the end of the powerplay, India's score is 44/2. Considering that Sri Lanka pulled off successful run-chases in their previous two matches, India will be keen to set a big target for their rivals.

