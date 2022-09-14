[Watch] "Work hard and you'll get what you want"- Jasprit Bumrah sweats hard in the nets ahead of IND vs AUS 2022 T20I series

Ace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has kicked off his preparations for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Bumrah shared a video of his net sessions and gym training on Instagram earlier today.

The Indian pacer was in top form during the away series against England earlier this year. He was rested for the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, but he got injured while preparing for the Asia Cup 2022 and ended up missing the tournament.

Bumrah has since recovered from his injury. Earlier this week, the BCCI named him in the Indian squads for the series against Australia and South Africa as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He will be leading the fast bowling pack for the Men in Blue.

Sharing an update with his fans on social media, Bumrah posted a reel and captioned it as follows:

"Work and you’ll get what you need; work hard and you’ll get what you want."

In the clip, Bumrah can be seen performing some shoulder exercises at the gym. He also bowled some impressive deliveries to the batters during the nets sessions.

India failed to make it to the Asia Cup 2022 Final in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in India right now (Image: Getty)

As mentioned above, Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to his injury issues. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya formed India's pace attack in the tournament.

While the Men in Blue started the competition with two wins in their first two matches, they suffered defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four round. The two losses brought an early end to their campaign.

Death bowling was one of the main reasons behind India's failure at the tournament. Bumrah's return could go a long way in fixing that.

