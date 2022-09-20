"We don't listen to him" - Babar Azam reacts to Aaqib Javed's criticism about his strike rate ahead of England T20s

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam responded to Aaqib Javed's comments about his strike rate by saying that former players can criticize but should avoid personal attacks. Azam, who will lead Pakistan in the seven-match T20 series against England, highlighted that they refrain from paying attention to such remarks.

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed came down heavily on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after they failed in the Asia Cup final. Javed sarcastically stated that opponents don't try to dismiss Azam during the PSL as his presence is detrimental to his own side. He also feels the pair are unreliable when it comes to winning ICC events for Pakistan.

When asked about Javed's comments, the skipper said it was his opinion, but the players didn't pay attention to them or discuss it within the team. The right-handed batter spoke at a press conference on Monday (September 19) ahead of the series opener:

"It's okay if he feels that way. Everyone has their point of view and I think it's better we think from Pakistan's perspective. He might have his opinion; however, we don't listen to him. We don't discuss outer talks within the team.

"You can talk all you want, but as a player, you've been through these things and every player has and they know how challenging everything is, given the pressure and responsibility. Hence, no need for personal remarks and I speak for the team. We don't bother about what they say."

Despite finishing as the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup, Rizwan failed to deliver an impactful knock in the final as he scored a 49-ball 55 while chasing 171 for victory in the final. The keeper-batter's lack of intent forced the middle-order to go for big shots and lose their wickets.

"We have utilized power plays well in the past" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. (Credits: Twitter)

Azam has also defended the use of powerplay overs by Pakistan and believes they are at par with modern-day cricket. He added:

"I think we have used the power play well. But it also depends on how you play. If you lose wickets early on, you try to build the innings and take it deep. We have utilized power plays well in the past, scoring 50 and 60 runs in them. It does happen sometimes.

"I and Rizwan always try to take it deep, but the responsibility is on every player. They try to give their best and hope to play as per modern cricket."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK A behind the scenes peek into the broadcast photoshoot for the two teams 📸 A behind the scenes peek into the broadcast photoshoot for the two teams 📸🎬#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/PQO7KFukUL

England, who lost their last T20 series, have toured Pakistan for the first time in 17 years. The tourists will also be without Jos Buttler for Tuesday's game, with all-rounder Moeen Ali set to captain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far