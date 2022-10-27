"We are truly witnessing greatness"- Fans react to the Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav bromance as the duo light up SCG in T20 World Cup 

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav got together for yet another fantastic partnership and helped their team post a highly competitive total of 179/2 in their 20 overs against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.
The duo added an incredible 95 runs for the third wicket in just 48 balls on a pitch that has been on the slower side and where most batters found it difficult to hit through the line.
Kohli continued to play T20 cricket in a way he knew best, as he consolidated in the first half of his innings and then teed off towards the end. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, came out all guns blazing and just continued to amaze the fans with his incredible strokeplay irrespective of the pitch and the conditions.
Fans on Twitter hailed both Virat Kohli and 'SKY' for their fantastic partnership and also went gaga over their camaraderie on the field.
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav produced another partnership to remember
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first as he felt the pitch was a bit on the slower side. That proved to be just the case as the ball wasn't coming onto the bat quite as well as they would have liked.
KL Rahul's low confidence continued to haunt him as he failed to review an LBW decision that would have been overturned had he asked the umpire to go upstairs.
Rohit then took control of the innings and began to take calculated risks. He scored a well-made 53 and that helped Kohli get into his groove. Once SKY was at the crease, his intent just seemed to rub off on the former Indian captain as runs started to flow from both ends.
Virat Kohli (62* off 44) and Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25) ensured that India got the finish they needed and have put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat to win the game.
