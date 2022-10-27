Create

"We are truly witnessing greatness"- Fans react to the Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav bromance as the duo light up SCG in T20 World Cup 

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 27, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli (L) and Suryakumar Yadav loved batting against the Netherlands. (P.C.:Twitter)
Virat Kohli (L) and Suryakumar Yadav loved batting against the Netherlands. (P.C.:Twitter)

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav got together for yet another fantastic partnership and helped their team post a highly competitive total of 179/2 in their 20 overs against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The duo added an incredible 95 runs for the third wicket in just 48 balls on a pitch that has been on the slower side and where most batters found it difficult to hit through the line.

Kohli continued to play T20 cricket in a way he knew best, as he consolidated in the first half of his innings and then teed off towards the end. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, came out all guns blazing and just continued to amaze the fans with his incredible strokeplay irrespective of the pitch and the conditions.

Fans on Twitter hailed both Virat Kohli and 'SKY' for their fantastic partnership and also went gaga over their camaraderie on the field. Here are some of the reactions:

Bromance between Virat Kohli & SKY 😍#INDvNED #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SP4nMlLcVn
Yeah boii ❤️Sky and Virat https://t.co/6RhJrjLW0n
Imagine having KL, Rohit and Virat in your team and YOU are the sprinkling of stardust #SKY #INDvNED
Sky full points because he is in auto drive mode. Accidents happen. Hasn't changed a bit
Slowly becoming India's template vs teams which have a lot of slow medium pacers and spinners. Start slow and have wickets and then hope SKY turns up.
It's unfair that SKY keeps batting on a different pitch.
Sydney’s SKY 🤝 India’s SKY https://t.co/dEgjcpj7Fp
Suryakumar Yadav has 41.28 average & 184.86 strike rate in T20I in 2022.The year of SKY. https://t.co/0D9wU1szWe
WE ARE COMING FOR THAT POTT https://t.co/sW50kVc4bn
Noice! https://t.co/1C0drrm8Zx
Kohli walking out with MottSky walking out with no. 1 rankingAnd india walking out with trophy#needed
Suryakumar Yadav said "I am enjoying my partnership with Virat Kohli, he is just amazing".
T20 World Cup anywhere is at Virat Kohli's home ground.
Atleast it's good to know that Sky doesn't discriminate. Guy bashes any team from ball one.
Shot of the match - Virat Kohli. https://t.co/S5DsDN07HC
Manlaaaa re bhauuuuu @surya_14kumar 🫡🌟🫶🏻#IndvNed
I love this duo❤️🌟And I hope they will help India to cross the line🏆#T20WorldCup https://t.co/9VdU8HPInN
King rules T20 World Cup. https://t.co/cArGHrMaUX
We are truly witnessing greatness. 👑 https://t.co/KLl5wTnqYZ
SKY making batting look like a stroll in the park again. His range, at the cost of sounding like a broken record, is simply incredible!Wasn't the best knock from Kohli in terms of fluency but I wouldn't worry. Most certainly not after the MCG masterclass! #T20WorldCup #INDvNED
You might call them minnows or whatever... But they have been really good on the field + have bowled good lengths.SKY is a mad man who takes out all those things out of equation.
Trash talking Kohli until he's out is kinda risky. One minute he'll be 30 off 29, in the next 10 minutes he'll be 50 off 35. Weird behaviour.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav produced another partnership to remember

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first as he felt the pitch was a bit on the slower side. That proved to be just the case as the ball wasn't coming onto the bat quite as well as they would have liked.

KL Rahul's low confidence continued to haunt him as he failed to review an LBW decision that would have been overturned had he asked the umpire to go upstairs.

Rohit then took control of the innings and began to take calculated risks. He scored a well-made 53 and that helped Kohli get into his groove. Once SKY was at the crease, his intent just seemed to rub off on the former Indian captain as runs started to flow from both ends.

Virat Kohli (62* off 44) and Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25) ensured that India got the finish they needed and have put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat to win the game.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...