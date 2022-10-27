"We are truly witnessing greatness"- Fans react to the Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav bromance as the duo light up SCG in T20 World Cup 

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav got together for yet another fantastic partnership and helped their team post a highly competitive total of 179/2 in their 20 overs against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The duo added an incredible 95 runs for the third wicket in just 48 balls on a pitch that has been on the slower side and where most batters found it difficult to hit through the line.

Kohli continued to play T20 cricket in a way he knew best, as he consolidated in the first half of his innings and then teed off towards the end. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, came out all guns blazing and just continued to amaze the fans with his incredible strokeplay irrespective of the pitch and the conditions.

Fans on Twitter hailed both Virat Kohli and 'SKY' for their fantastic partnership and also went gaga over their camaraderie on the field. Here are some of the reactions:

Ashish Shrivastava @ashishayush1177

Sky and Virat Yeah boiiSky and Virat Yeah boii ❤️Sky and Virat https://t.co/6RhJrjLW0n

Isa Guha @isaguha #INDvNED Imagine having KL, Rohit and Virat in your team and YOU are the sprinkling of stardust #SKY Imagine having KL, Rohit and Virat in your team and YOU are the sprinkling of stardust #SKY #INDvNED

viroot @topgun_mav11 Sky full points because he is in auto drive mode.

Accidents happen. Hasn't changed a bit Sky full points because he is in auto drive mode. Accidents happen. Hasn't changed a bit

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Slowly becoming India's template vs teams which have a lot of slow medium pacers and spinners. Start slow and have wickets and then hope SKY turns up. Slowly becoming India's template vs teams which have a lot of slow medium pacers and spinners. Start slow and have wickets and then hope SKY turns up.

Manya @CSKian716 It's unfair that SKY keeps batting on a different pitch. It's unfair that SKY keeps batting on a different pitch.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav has 41.28 average & 184.86 strike rate in T20I in 2022.



The year of SKY. Suryakumar Yadav has 41.28 average & 184.86 strike rate in T20I in 2022.The year of SKY. https://t.co/0D9wU1szWe

Viggi17 @VighneshMenon WE ARE COMING FOR THAT POTT WE ARE COMING FOR THAT POTT https://t.co/sW50kVc4bn

D @RogueRook81

Sky walking out with no. 1 ranking

And india walking out with trophy



#needed Kohli walking out with MottSky walking out with no. 1 rankingAnd india walking out with trophy Kohli walking out with MottSky walking out with no. 1 rankingAnd india walking out with trophy#needed

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav said "I am enjoying my partnership with Virat Kohli, he is just amazing". Suryakumar Yadav said "I am enjoying my partnership with Virat Kohli, he is just amazing".

Silly Point @FarziCricketer T20 World Cup anywhere is at Virat Kohli's home ground. T20 World Cup anywhere is at Virat Kohli's home ground.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Atleast it's good to know that Sky doesn't discriminate. Guy bashes any team from ball one. Atleast it's good to know that Sky doesn't discriminate. Guy bashes any team from ball one.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shot of the match - Virat Kohli.

Shot of the match - Virat Kohli. https://t.co/S5DsDN07HC

Swept4Six (U Mumba Superfan) @LoyalFanOfSKY11

And I hope they will help India to cross the line

#T20WorldCup I love this duoAnd I hope they will help India to cross the line I love this duo❤️🌟And I hope they will help India to cross the line🏆#T20WorldCup https://t.co/9VdU8HPInN

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Wasn't the best knock from Kohli in terms of fluency but I wouldn't worry. Most certainly not after the MCG masterclass! #INDvNED SKY making batting look like a stroll in the park again. His range, at the cost of sounding like a broken record, is simply incredible!Wasn't the best knock from Kohli in terms of fluency but I wouldn't worry. Most certainly not after the MCG masterclass! #T20WorldCup SKY making batting look like a stroll in the park again. His range, at the cost of sounding like a broken record, is simply incredible!Wasn't the best knock from Kohli in terms of fluency but I wouldn't worry. Most certainly not after the MCG masterclass! #T20WorldCup #INDvNED

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl You might call them minnows or whatever... But they have been really good on the field + have bowled good lengths.



SKY is a mad man who takes out all those things out of equation. You might call them minnows or whatever... But they have been really good on the field + have bowled good lengths.SKY is a mad man who takes out all those things out of equation.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Trash talking Kohli until he's out is kinda risky. One minute he'll be 30 off 29, in the next 10 minutes he'll be 50 off 35. Weird behaviour. Trash talking Kohli until he's out is kinda risky. One minute he'll be 30 off 29, in the next 10 minutes he'll be 50 off 35. Weird behaviour.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav produced another partnership to remember

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first as he felt the pitch was a bit on the slower side. That proved to be just the case as the ball wasn't coming onto the bat quite as well as they would have liked.

KL Rahul's low confidence continued to haunt him as he failed to review an LBW decision that would have been overturned had he asked the umpire to go upstairs.

Rohit then took control of the innings and began to take calculated risks. He scored a well-made 53 and that helped Kohli get into his groove. Once SKY was at the crease, his intent just seemed to rub off on the former Indian captain as runs started to flow from both ends.

Virat Kohli (62* off 44) and Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25) ensured that India got the finish they needed and have put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat to win the game.

