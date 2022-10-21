India are in Group 2 of the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh earned direct entries into Group 2 due to their positions in the ICC T20I Rankings for teams.

Two more teams are supposed to join the four nations after Round 1. The Netherlands have already booked one of the two places up for grabs in Group 2. They finished second in Group A of Round 1 to earn a place in India's group.

The sixth team that joins India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in Group 2 will be decided after the ongoing Zimbabwe vs Scotland match in Hobart.

Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and West Indies were in the race to bag the last spots in Group 1 and 2 of Super 12 on Friday. Ireland defeated West Indies by nine wickets to confirm their qualification, but the result of the Zimbabwe vs Scotland match will determine which team will join Group 1 and 2.

Scotland or Zimbabwe will likely join India's T20 World Cup 2022 group in Super 12

Akhila Seneviratne @AkhilaSene97 Akhila Seneviratne @AkhilaSene97

Scotland VS Zimbabwe



Nothing to do with NRR, the winner of today's Qualifier matches will proceed into the Super 12s as all teams have a win and loss each. Some teams don't deserve to go home just yet but that's how competitive Qualifier B has been Ireland VS West IndiesScotland VS ZimbabweNothing to do with NRR, the winner of today's Qualifier matches will proceed into the Super 12s as all teams have a win and loss each. Some teams don't deserve to go home just yet but that's how competitive Qualifier B has been Ireland VS West IndiesScotland VS ZimbabweNothing to do with NRR, the winner of today's Qualifier matches will proceed into the Super 12s as all teams have a win and loss each. Some teams don't deserve to go home just yet but that's how competitive Qualifier B has been😬 https://t.co/y3TYTGRIoo Ok so the NRR equation here is that IF Zimbabwe chase 133 with at least 5 balls to spare, they will be the table no.1 ahead of Ireland twitter.com/AkhilaSene97/s… Ok so the NRR equation here is that IF Zimbabwe chase 133 with at least 5 balls to spare, they will be the table no.1 ahead of Ireland twitter.com/AkhilaSene97/s…

Scotland have a much better net run rate than Ireland. So, if Scotland defeat Zimbabwe, they will join India's group. Ireland have a better net run rate than Zimbabwe.

The net run rate equation is such that if Zimbabwe chase the 133-run target set by Scotland inside 19.1 overs, they will top the points table and advance to India's group in Super 12.

However, if Zimbabwe win the match with less than five balls to spare, they will finish second in the points table, meaning Ireland will join Group 2 of the Super 12 round, and Zimbabwe will move to Group 1.

It will be interesting to see which team joins India's T20 World Cup 2022 group next. Zimbabwe's run-chase is underway in Hobart. The results will be out soon.

