"Why is it always Bangladesh"- Fans troll wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan for celebrating too early against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh almost managed to make a meal of a game that was in their bag against Zimbabwe in Brisbane at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Chasing 151 runs to win, the game went right down to the wire with Zimbabwe needing five runs from the last ball.

Mosaddek Hossain fired a delivery across Blessing Muzarabani as the latter came dancing down the track and failed to connect. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan collected the ball and dislodged the bails to celebrate a thrilling win for Bangladesh. Players from the two teams shook hands and returned to the dressing room.

However, this T20 World Cup has been full of surprises and there was another such moment that proved to be an anti-climax. Replays showed that Nurul had collected the ball ahead of the stumps, which meant that the delivery was adjudged as a no ball.

The players were called back on the field with Zimbabwe now needing four runs off the last ball. Thankfully for Shakib Al Hasan and his men, Muzarabani again failed to connect and this time the celebrations from the fielding team were a bit subdued.

Fans on Twitter trolled Nurul Hasan and the rest of the team for once again celebrating too early, referring to the incident during the 2016 T20 World Cup where Mushfiguq Rahim celebrated early, only to lose by one run against India.

Here's how fans reacted to this incredible finish:

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Yaar moments like these are where I miss Mushi, bhai agar vo hota Aaj keeping pe to kitna Ganda pitta 🤣 Yaar moments like these are where I miss Mushi, bhai agar vo hota Aaj keeping pe to kitna Ganda pitta 🤣

Silly Point @FarziCricketer 🤣 🤣🤣 That's a no-ball. Bangladesh cricket🤣🤣 That's a no-ball. Bangladesh cricket 😭😭🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra One of the craziest scenes on a cricket field:



Both the teams shook the hands, were going off and then the 3rd umpire signals it's a No Ball because wicketkeeper's gloves weren't behind the stumps. One of the craziest scenes on a cricket field:Both the teams shook the hands, were going off and then the 3rd umpire signals it's a No Ball because wicketkeeper's gloves weren't behind the stumps.

Peeyush Sharma @peeyushsharmaa

#ZIMvsBAN Nurul Hasan has got some real swag. Although, not sure why. Nurul Hasan has got some real swag. Although, not sure why. #ZIMvsBAN

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 If only they had tried to run a bye after Muzarabani missed that first slog.



Nurul was busy celebrating. They would probably have pulled it off.



It would have been 3 in 1 with Burl on strike.



Hindsight is a wonderful, wonderful thing. If only they had tried to run a bye after Muzarabani missed that first slog.Nurul was busy celebrating. They would probably have pulled it off.It would have been 3 in 1 with Burl on strike.Hindsight is a wonderful, wonderful thing.

Bangladesh rise to second position in Group 2

Bangladesh have now won two out of their three games and are sitting comfortably in second position behind India in Group 2.

They will hope that the Men in Blue beat South Africa later today as if that happens, their destiny will be in their own hands to try and qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal.

This could be quite an achievement for a team that was tipped by many as lucky to be in the Super 12 stage after their horrible form coming into the tournament.

