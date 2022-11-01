Why is Virat Kohli angry? - Kohli's staying place in Australia and story of his room issue

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was not happy after a video clip of how he keeps his things in his hotel room went viral from Crown Resorts. Apparently, a contractor working at the Burswood hotel and casino complex, who is now suspended, had entered Kohli's room and shot the video without his permission.

He shared the video on social media platforms with the caption 'King Kohli's Hotel Room.' Virat lost his cool after noticing the video online. He shared the clip on his official Instagram account on Monday and informed fans about how someone invaded his privacy.

"I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," wrote Kohli.

Fans and celebrities from different parts of the world expressed their disappointment over the incident. Australian cricketer David Warner wrote in the comments:

“This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth.”

Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan also left a comment below the post:

“This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today.”

How did Virat Kohli's family react to this incident?

And Anushka Sharma Also Shared A Story About This.



Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma voiced her displeasure as well. She reshared the video posted by her husband on her Instagram story, writing:

"An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and things 'celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega' should know that you are also part of the problem."

Virat's brother Vikas Kohli slammed the person who shot the video without the cricketer's permission. Reacting to Virat's post, Vikas commented:

"This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming."

Who was the person who entered Virat Kohli's hotel room and recorded the video?

The identity of the person who shot the video in Virat Kohli's room has not been revealed, but Crown Resorts have confirmed that the individual has been suspended.

Kohli has traveled to Adelaide with the rest of the Indian squad for the Men in Blue's next T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh, to be held at the Adelaide Oval on November 2.

