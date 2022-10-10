Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Women vs Thailand Women Match 19

Match 19 of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 saw India Women face Thailand Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. A comprehensive performance saw India Women walk past the Thai Women and seal a berth in the semi-finals of the tournament.

India Women have completed playing all their league games. They have won five out of six games to retain their top spot in the points table.

With a win over Thailand Women, they grabbed two points to take their tally to 10. They have also boosted their net run rate and now have a good chance of finishing the league stages at the top.

Pakistan Women follow India Women on the points table. With eight points to their name, they have pipped Sri Lanka Women in the net run rate, who also have eight points under their belt.

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women have won four games each so far and will meet on Tuesday, looking to finish the league stages on a winning note.

Thailand Women, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against India Women, denting their net run rate. They have managed to win three games and have lost as many to finish with six points to their name.

Bangladesh Women follow Thailand Women on the table with four points to their name. The hosts have a good chance of qualifying for the semi-finals after Thailand Women lost their game by a big margin against India Women.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, are placed in sixth position in the points table. They have played five games so far, managing to win only one. They will face Bangladesh Women in their last fixture and will hope to finish the competition on a high.

Malaysia Women will be the wooden spoon holders of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. They failed to register a single win in this year’s competition and will hope for a better outing in the next edition.

Indian spinners wreak havoc as Thailand Women suffer a heavy loss

Opting to bowl first on a spin-friendly track, the Indian spinners didn’t disappoint as they bowled brilliantly and never allowed the Thai batters to get away.

Sneh Rana bowled a brilliant spell and finished with figures of 3/9 in her four overs. Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they knocked over Thailand Women on 37.

Sabbhineni Meghana, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 20 as India Women completed the chase in six overs to win the game by nine wickets. With this, they have sealed a berth in the semi-finals.

With the loss, Thailand Women’s streak of three successive wins came to an end. It was a disappointing performance from their batters as only Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12) managed to get to double digits. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out on 37.

Nattaya Boochatham picked up the lone wicket with the ball but it was a heavy defeat for them against one of the best sides in the world. Thailand Women will now qualify for the semi-finals if Bangladesh Women lose their last game.

