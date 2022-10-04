Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match 8

The Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet hosted the eighth game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE). A big win for India saw them go top of the table.

After electing to bat first, India made 178, thanks to a solid 129-run partnership between Deepti Sharma (64) and Jemimah Rodrigues (75*). In response, UAE could only manage 74-4.

This comprehensive win over UAE has helped India boost their net run rate and points tally to six points to jump to the top spot. Their net run rate now stands at +3.860. Pakistan are now second in the standings with four points, ahead of Sri Lanka on net run rate.

Bangladesh have managed only a single win and sit below Sri Lanka in the points table with two points. Thailand suffered their second loss in the competition and are yet to get off the mark.

United Arab Emirates’ loss to India has dented their net run rate. They have zero points, having lost both their games and will be eager to bounce back quickly. Malaysia are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues star for India against UAE

Batting first, India were struggling at 19-3 in the fifth over when Jemimah Rodrigues joined hands with Deepti Sharma and put on a fabulous partnership to bail the team out of a precarious situation.

They put over 100 runs between them to take the team to a competitive score. Rodrigues continued her rich form with the bat and was well-supported by Sharma from the other end. They are on a roll and will look to keep performing likewise in the next few games.

United Arab Emirates had come very close to creating an upset against Sri Lanka the other evening. They hoped of repeating that performance against India but struggled to chase down a massive total. Eventuall they fell well short and will hope for a better outing in their next game.

