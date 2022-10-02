Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Match 3

Pakistan Women faced off against Malaysia Women in the third match of the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup. The Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium played host to the contest where Pakistan beat Malaysia comprehensively.

Bowling first, Pakistan did brilliantly and restricted Malaysia to 57 in 20 overs. Elsa Hunter top-scored with 29 for Malaysia but lacked support from the other end. Omaima Sohail picked up three wickets for Pakistan, who chased down the modest total in nine overs to win the game by nine wickets.

After completing a comprehensive win over Malaysia Women, Pakistan Women have jumped to the top of the points table. They sit at the top of the table with a net run rate of +3.928.

Bangladesh Women are second with two points. They have a net run rate of +3.443. India Women also have two points but a net run rate of +2.050. The United Arab Emirates are yet to play a game in this competition and are placed fourth.

Sri Lanka Women are placed fifth in the points table. They lost their opening fixture against India Women. Thailand Women follow the Lankans in the table. They have a poor net run rate of -3.443.

Malaysia Women, after a heavy defeat against Pakistan Women, have slipped to the bottom of the points table and need to be on their toes to bounce back.

Malaysian batters falter in their opening fixture against Pakistan Women

Malaysia Women were asked to bat first. Their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and couldn't get going. Only Wan Julia (11) and Elsa Hunter (29*) got to double digits as the other batters faltered and failed to contribute. As a result, they could only score 57 runs in 20 overs.

Pakistan spinners, in particular, bowled brilliantly and kept constant pressure on the Malaysian batters. Eight of the nine wickets were picked up by spinners.

Muneeba Ali (21*) and Sidra Ameen (31) set a platform for them while chasing to get across the line with 11 overs to spare. They will be hoping to keep up the winning momentum and carry it forward in the next clash.

