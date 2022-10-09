Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match 17

Match 17 of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 saw Pakistan Women take on the United Arab Emirates Women. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet hosted this contest. Pakistan beat the United Arab Emirates side comprehensively to grab their fourth win of the competition.

Pakistan have retained their second spot in the points table with this victory. They have taken their tally to eight points, having won four games out of five. They sit below India Women, who currently sit atop the table, despite losing to Pakistan.

The Indian eves also have eight points to their name but pip the Pakistan team as far as the net run rate is concerned.

Sri Lanka Women are placed third in the points table. They have won three out of four games and grabbed six points. They have a healthy net run rate of +1.142 which helps them sit above Thailand Women, who also have six points but have a net run rate of -0.308. Bangladesh Women have four points under their belt. They have won two games, lost two, and are at fifth.

The United Arab Emirates Women suffered a loss against Pakistan Women and sit in the bottom half of the points table. They have been knocked out of the competition as they have two points to their name. Malaysia Women reel at the bottom of the points table. They played six games and failed to win a single one.

Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz step up to help Pakistan Women walk past United Arab Emirates Women

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan Women finished their innings on 145/5. Muneeba Ali, opening the batting, scored 43 and Aliya Riaz scored a brilliant fifty (57* off 36 balls) to help them post a very good total on the board.

The bowlers then stepped up and picked up five wickets in total to restrict the United Arab Emirates Women to 74 to win the game 71 runs. This helped them grab their fourth win and also boost their net run rate.

The United Arab Emirates team, meanwhile, bowled well in patches as Pakistan finished their innings on 145/5. Esha Rohit Oza was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/22 in her four overs.

The batters then faltered in the chase as they never got going and managed to score only 74 in their 20 overs. Khushi Sharma top-scored with 20* but lacked support from the other end. They have one game remaining in the competition and will be eager to finish on a winning note.

