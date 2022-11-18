“Not only mental but also physical burnout” – Ravichandran Ashwin defends rest for Rahul Dravid and Co.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has defended head coach Rahul Dravid after the former Indian batter was criticized for taking a break while India toured New Zealand.

The white-ball series against the Kiwis is being managed with VVS Laxman as head coach. Dravid, along with a few senior players, have been rested after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Ashwin said that India's head coach worked tirelessly for the T20 World Cup and hence resting was essential to prevent mental and physical burnout.

The veteran off-spinner also added that a fortnight's rest will help Dravid prepare better for the Bangladesh tour. He also spoke about how youngsters can grab their opportunity in New Zealand to stake a claim in the Indian team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“I will tell the reason why Lachu Bhai (Laxman) has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently here. Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup."

He continued:

"Right from planning. Since I saw this from close quarters, I am saying this. They had specific intense and in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So, they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout. So, everyone needed a break.”

The off-spinner added:

“So, that team is taking a small two-week break because as soon as this New Zealand tour ends, we will have the Bangladesh tour starting. So, that’s why we have a different coaching staff led by VVS Laxman for this tour."

He also noted:

"This also shows we have a lot of talent lying here in India and they are getting their opportunities. Not only from a playing front but also from a coaching front.”

India's captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul along with a few other senior players like Virat Kohli and more have also been rested for the series against the Kiwis.

“I do not believe in breaks” – Ravi Shastri on Rahul Dravid rested for New Zealand tour

India's previous head coach Ravi Shastri has criticized the decision to rest head coach Rahul Dravid for the tour of New Zealand. Shastri feels that India's coaches get enough rest (two-three months) during the Indian Premier League window.

He told Prime Video:

"I do not believe in breaks. Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to be in control of that team. These breaks... what do you need that many breaks for, to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL; that's enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is.”

Dravid, along with the other senior players will return to cricket for the series against Bangladesh. Hardik Pandya will lead India in T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI team against the Kiwis this month.

