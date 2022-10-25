NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Afghanistan match

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match tomorrow. It is an important game for Afghanistan because they have already lost one match in the Super 12 round.

Afghanistan started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a five-wicket loss against England. Meanwhile, New Zealand has a lot of momentum after a big win against defending champions Australia last Saturday.

Big names of T20 cricket like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be in action during this match. Ahead of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan clash, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two nations.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head record

New Zealand leads the head-to-head record against the Afghanistan cricket team by 1-0. The two teams locked horns in Abu Dhabi last year, where the Blackcaps won by eight wickets.

NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

New Zealand have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup matches. The Blackcaps defeated the Afghanistan team in the T20 World Cup 2021's Super 12 stage.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Afghanistan games in New Zealand

New Zealand have never hosted a T20I match against Afghanistan before. The only T20I meeting between the two teams happened in the UAE last year.

Last 5 NZ vs AFG games in Afghanistan

Afghanistan have never hosted New Zealand for a T20I match either. Thus, there is no data available for the past matches between the two teams on Afghanistan's soil.

Which team will win the NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne? Share your views in the comments box below.

