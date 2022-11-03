NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before New Zealand vs Ireland match

The New Zealand vs Ireland match will take place in T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4. Both teams will play their respective last games in the Super 12 stage.

While Ireland have been knocked out of the competition, New Zealand need a win to confirm their place in the semi-finals. The Kiwis have earned five points from four matches so far. They have the same number of points as England and Australia, but their net run rate is better than both teams.

A win against Ireland should be enough for the Kiwis to advance to the next round. Before the crucial New Zealand vs Ireland match, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

New Zealand vs Ireland Head To Head Record

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Ireland by 4-0. Kane Williamson and Co. will be keen to extend their winning streak against Ireland in T20Is.

NZ vs IRE Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Ireland by 1-0. The Blackcaps won the only battle between these two teams on the grand stage back in 2009.

Last 5 Games between New Zealand vs Ireland (In New Zealand)

New Zealand have never hosted a T20I match against Ireland. There is no data available for matches between these two teams on New Zealand's soil.

Last 5 Games Between NZ vs IRE (In Ireland)

Ireland hosted a three-match T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year in July. The Blackcaps won the series by 3-0. Here is a summary of the three games played in that series:

NZ (180/4) beat IRE (174/6) by 6 wickets, Jul 22, 2022 NZ (179/4) beat IRE (91) by 88 runs, Jul 20, 2022 NZ (173/8) beat IRE (142) by 31 runs, Jul 18, 2022

