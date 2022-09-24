PAK vs ENG 2022: “Height of being out of context” - Salman Butt bewildered by Saqlain Mushtaq’s "kudrat ka nizam" defense

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is bemused over head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s statement that winning and losing is “kudrat ka nizam” (the law of nature).

Describing Saqlain’s comment following Pakistan’s loss to England in the third T20I as the “height of being out of context”, Butt opined that the former spinner ought to demonstrate better responsibility considering the position he occupies.

Pakistan went down to England by 63 runs in the T20I in Karachi on Friday, September 23, as the visitors went 2-1 up in the seven-match series. England put up 221 for three batting first and then restricted the hosts to 158 for eight.

In a post-match press conference, Saqlain played down Pakistan’s poor performance, terming winning and losing as a law of nature. Reacting to the head coach’s bizarre defense, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“If your eight-minute 18-second answer is that everything is 'kudrat ka nizam', it is the height of being out of context; not relating to any sort of logic. I was not expecting that such a thing could be said.”

Stating that the 45-year-old needs to show some sense of responsibility as he is occupying a high post in Pakistan cricket, Butt added:

“This position holds accountability, as any high position does. When you are given a big post, your responsibility also increases. You are believed to be an expert, who understands the nuances of the role and the strategic aspect as well. You are hired because it is believed that you can bring in improvement in the existing system.”

Saqlain was appointed interim coach after Misbah-ul-Haq quit ahead of the T20 World Cup last year. He has stayed on in the role since.

What Saqlain Mushtaq said at the post-match press conference

Following Pakistan’s defeat in the third T20I in Karachi against England, Saqlain addressed a press conference, during which he compared the team’s loss to “day and night, summer and winter". Asked about the team’s defeat, he said:

“Day and night, summer and winter, rains… they are all natural. Ye kudrat ka nizam hai. Just like that, sport is also the same. Win and loss will be there. We need to accept it, and we do. The effort and intent to win is there. Hopefully, we will do well (in upcoming matches)."

Thakur @hassam_sajjad Saqlain Mushtaq : Yeh To Qudrat ka Nizam ha, Haar Jeet, Koshish ha, Intent bhi ha dua karay Saqlain Mushtaq : Yeh To Qudrat ka Nizam ha, Haar Jeet, Koshish ha, Intent bhi ha dua karay https://t.co/iCyXf8TeA6

Chasing 222 in the third T20I, Pakistan crumbled to 28 for four inside the powerplay. Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 66 off 40. However, he found no support, and, as a result, Pakistan fell way short of the target.

