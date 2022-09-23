PAK vs ENG 2022: “Somewhere, we blindly trust each other” - Mohammad Rizwan on his equation with Babar Azam

Pakistan’s keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has stated that his partnership with skipper Babar Azam is a very fruitful one because they have a lot of trust in each other and understand one another really well.

The opening duo came in for some criticism after Pakistan failed to win the Asia Cup in the UAE. While Rizwan was the top-scorer in the tournament, some critics questioned his strike rate. Babar, on the other hand, managed only 68 runs in six matches.

In the second T20I against England in Karachi on Thursday, September 22, Rizwan and Babar featured in a record opening stand of 203* as the hosts thumped the Englishmen by 10 wickets.

Speaking after a dominating performance, Rizwan opened up about his equation with his captain. In a video shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official social media handles, he said:

“We have a lot of belief in each other. Somewhere, we blindly trust each other. If he says that we have to go after the bowling, then I understand why he is saying that. In this innings, at the start, I was hitting the ball well. After that, he also found his groove and then we went all the way.”

Chipping in with his thoughts, Babar added that the opening pair’s aim is to set the stage for the middle-order batters. The 27-year-old explained:

“Through our partnership, we want to set a platform so that things get easier for the middle-order. Our plan is to get 80-90 in the first 10 overs. We discuss plans hour to hour as to how to execute them.

“Sometimes, one of us is hitting the ball really well, so we communicate inside accordingly. We believe that if we bat till the end we can score 10-15 runs per over. When you are set, you are able to finish games.”

The unbeaten 203-run stand is now Pakistan’s highest partnership in T20Is, going past the 197 added by the same pair against South Africa last year.

“Personally, I don’t look at Saqlain Mushtaq as our head coach” - Mohammad Rizwan

Reflecting on the dressing room atmosphere, Rizwan credited the team management, while describing head coach Saqlain Mushtaq as a father-figure. He said:

“Personally, I don’t look at Saqlain Mushtaq as our head coach. He is like a father-figure to us and a brother to the captain. Our team is united and the results are there to be seen. I agree that we have not delivered great results in big events, but the country is with us and is backing us.”

The third T20I of the Pakistan-England series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, September 23.

