PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs South Africa match

Pakistan and South Africa will clash in match number 36 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, November 3. The Proteas have a chance to reclaim their No. 1 position in Group 2, which was taken over by India following their narrow win over Bangladesh. More significantly, they will seal their semi-final berth if they manage to win against Pakistan, as they will go to seven points with one game in hand.

The Proteas were terrific with the ball in their win over the Men in Blue. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell exposed a few flaws in the Indian batting, which were dwarfed by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the earlier games. When they were in trouble with the bat, half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller bailed them out.

Pakistan still have a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals. But they need to put their best foot forward against South Africa, a team that will be high on confidence.

Babar Azam and Co. did manage to open their account with a win over the Netherlands. But getting past the Proteas seems like a tall ask, albeit not an impossible one.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head To Head to Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 21 times in T20I matches. There is hardly anything that separates the two teams when it comes to the head-to-head record. Pakistan have won 11 out of 21 games, while the Proteas have tasted victories in the other 10 matches.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

Amid all the gloom and doom, history provides some hope for Pakistan as they have never gone down against South Africa in a Men’s T20 World Cup match. The two sides have met thrice in the ICC event, with the Asian side having a clean 3-0 record.

They beat the Proteas by seven runs in the 2009 semi-final, and registered a 11-run win in a group match in 2012.

The last meeting between the two sides at the T20 World Cup was a decade back. Pakistan won the game during the 2012 edition by two wickets.

Last 5 games between Pakistan vs South Africa in Pakistan

Pakistan have won two of their three home T20Is against the Proteas. Here's a summary of those three fixtures:

PAK (169/6) beat SA (166/6) by 3 runs, Feb 11, 2021. SA (145/4) beat PAK (144/7) by 6 wickets, Feb 13, 2021. PAK (169/6) beat SA (164/8) by 4 wickets, Feb 14, 2021.

Last 5 games between PAK vs SA in South Africa

Impressively, Pakistan have won four of their last five away T20I matches against the Proteas. Here's a summary of those five fixtures:

PAK (149/7) beat SA (144) by 3 wickets, Apr 16, 2021. PAK (205/1) beat SA (203/5) by 9 wickets, Apr 14, 2021. SA (141/4) beat PAK (140/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 12, 2021. PAK (189/6) beat SA (188/6) by 4 wickets, Apr 10, 2021. PAK (168/9) beat SA (141/9) by 27 wickets, Feb 6, 2019.

