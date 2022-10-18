“Worst thing CA did is to give hope for Warner fans” – Fans react as Pat Cummins replaces Aaron Finch as Australia ODI captain

Australia have named Pat Cummins as their new ODI captain following Aaron Finch's retirement from the 50-over format last month.
The pacer, who also captains the Test team, became Australia’s 27th ODI skipper and the first pacer to hold the position. He will lead the side in next year’s ODI World Cup in India.
Cummins has been impressive as Test captain since taking over from Tim Paine ahead of the Ashes last year. He helped Australia win the Ashes 4-0 at home and then the Test series in Pakistan 1-0.
The Aussie speedster won over other candidates like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh. He will begin his ODI captaincy stint with a three-match series against England at home, starting November 17.
Cricket Australia (CA) chief selector George Bailey told cricket.com.au:
“Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India.”
Fans on Twitter gave mixed reactions as some praised Cummins for getting the role, but Warner fans were disappointed with the announcement. Here are some of the reactions:
David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban remains in place, in fray to become Pat Cummins' deputy
David Warner, who was in the race to become Australia’s ODI captain, could not be considered for the role as his lifetime leadership ban remains in place. The timing was surprising as CA set in motion a process to revoke Warner’s life ban from leadership and allow him to be considered for the post last week.
The swashbuckling opener was banned from any leadership position for his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Newlands. However, he could be considered for the role of Cummins' deputy if the punishment gets reduced after a review.
Bailey refused to speculate on whether Warner could be the vice-captain. He said:
“I expect that we might seen two or three guys taking the leadership for a game at some stage. I hope it happens in a timely manner, I think the longer it drags out just leads to speculation and I don’t think that’s helpful for David. Internally, I can’t speak highly enough of what he brings to the group.”
It is worth mentioning that Steve Smith was named vice-captain in Tests last year. The latter was also part of the ball-tampering scandal but was named as Cummins’ deputy during the Ashes 2021-22.
