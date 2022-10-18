“Worst thing CA did is to give hope for Warner fans” – Fans react as Pat Cummins replaces Aaron Finch as Australia ODI captain

Australia have named Pat Cummins as their new ODI captain following Aaron Finch's retirement from the 50-over format last month.

The pacer, who also captains the Test team, became Australia’s 27th ODI skipper and the first pacer to hold the position. He will lead the side in next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

Cummins has been impressive as Test captain since taking over from Tim Paine ahead of the Ashes last year. He helped Australia win the Ashes 4-0 at home and then the Test series in Pakistan 1-0.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 27th ODI captain Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 27th ODI captain 🙌 https://t.co/T0p02wwjiP

The Aussie speedster won over other candidates like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh. He will begin his ODI captaincy stint with a three-match series against England at home, starting November 17.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief selector George Bailey told cricket.com.au:

“Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India.”

Fans on Twitter gave mixed reactions as some praised Cummins for getting the role, but Warner fans were disappointed with the announcement. Here are some of the reactions:

Abhishek ranjan @Abhishe91755652 @mufaddal_vohra Shame on Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals who released pat Cummins. @mufaddal_vohra Shame on Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals who released pat Cummins.

Rahul Singh @RahulSinggghhh @Shrustappen33 Wrong decision, Cummins shouldn’t have taken it. U can’t be playing continuously all the games as bowler u need some rest after Test series. If he breaks down in the process khatam tata bye bye @Shrustappen33 Wrong decision, Cummins shouldn’t have taken it. U can’t be playing continuously all the games as bowler u need some rest after Test series. If he breaks down in the process khatam tata bye bye🙏

journalistagendas @journalistagen1 @KW9090909 @TheQuietAustra7 I predict everytime Cummins is “rested”, Warner will captain. CA board has turned gutless. The way they dealt with the JL issue is a perfect example. @KW9090909 @TheQuietAustra7 I predict everytime Cummins is “rested”, Warner will captain. CA board has turned gutless. The way they dealt with the JL issue is a perfect example.

Sivy 2.0 @KW_Ahmedabad131 So Pat Cummins is AUS's new ODI captain... Hmm mixed feelings tbh - happy for him but also concerned about his workloads (being both Test & now ODI skipper + fast bowler tax). Warner could've been a good choice for AUS ODI captaincy, but best of luck to Pat So Pat Cummins is AUS's new ODI captain... Hmm mixed feelings tbh - happy for him but also concerned about his workloads (being both Test & now ODI skipper + fast bowler tax). Warner could've been a good choice for AUS ODI captaincy, but best of luck to Pat

Cricket4Us @allcricket4us

What are your thoughts?



#T20WorldCup #Australia #PatCummins I can't remember who I was talking to about this a few days ago but Cummins as Captain in all formats could be the best for AustraliaWhat are your thoughts? I can't remember who I was talking to about this a few days ago but Cummins as Captain in all formats could be the best for AustraliaWhat are your thoughts?#T20WorldCup #Australia #PatCummins

Shivam Tiwari @ShivamT69348676 @CricketAus Pat Cummins truly inspirational for world cricket as a fast bowler he maintained his fitness and no. one test bowler last 4_5 year pat Era and towards.... @CricketAus Pat Cummins truly inspirational for world cricket as a fast bowler he maintained his fitness and no. one test bowler last 4_5 year pat Era and towards....

ganesh @alinhfg

So they might give T20 too to Cummins @UtdArc I think finch will retire after wt20So they might give T20 too to Cummins @UtdArc I think finch will retire after wt20 So they might give T20 too to Cummins 😅😅

DW Stan❤️ @122Manchester Worst thing CA did is to give hope for Warner Fans. Worst and even worse. It's ok Pat Cummins is a excellent captain. Repeat this photo @davidwarner31 this November. Worst thing CA did is to give hope for Warner Fans. Worst and even worse. It's ok Pat Cummins is a excellent captain. Repeat this photo @davidwarner31 this November. https://t.co/N25UQ8xIOF

Vasanth VIRAT🇮🇳💙 @vasanthpubg2697 Pat Cummins has been announced as a Captain of Australia in ODIs he is a good captain but I feel for David Warner. Pat Cummins has been announced as a Captain of Australia in ODIs he is a good captain but I feel for David Warner.

David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban remains in place, in fray to become Pat Cummins' deputy

David Warner, who was in the race to become Australia’s ODI captain, could not be considered for the role as his lifetime leadership ban remains in place. The timing was surprising as CA set in motion a process to revoke Warner’s life ban from leadership and allow him to be considered for the post last week.

The swashbuckling opener was banned from any leadership position for his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Newlands. However, he could be considered for the role of Cummins' deputy if the punishment gets reduced after a review.

Bailey refused to speculate on whether Warner could be the vice-captain. He said:

“I expect that we might seen two or three guys taking the leadership for a game at some stage. I hope it happens in a timely manner, I think the longer it drags out just leads to speculation and I don’t think that’s helpful for David. Internally, I can’t speak highly enough of what he brings to the group.”

It is worth mentioning that Steve Smith was named vice-captain in Tests last year. The latter was also part of the ball-tampering scandal but was named as Cummins’ deputy during the Ashes 2021-22.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes