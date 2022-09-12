[WATCH] ‘Aap India se honge?’: PCB chief Ramiz Raja loses cool after Pakistan loses Asia Cup final

Ramiz Raja, PCB chief, lost his cool after Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday (September 11).

In a video shared on social media, Ramiz could be seen frustrated while replying to a journalist. He even lowered his mobile phone during the recording.

The former Pakistan cricketer also asked one of the people from the crowd to step away from the camera, making him uncomfortable.

In the viral video, Ramiz could be heard saying:

“Aap India se honge? Aap to bade khush honge. (Are you from India? You must be delighted.)

He also credited Sri Lanka for their victory.

“Bahut acha khele hain koi expect nahi kar raha tha” (They played very well, nobody was expecting it to happen)

Babar Azam-led Pakistan lose twice to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka registered two victories against Pakistan by batting first and second in the Asia Cup 2022. While they beat Babar Azam and Co. by four wickets in the Super 4 stage, they once again defeated the Men in Green by 23 runs in the final.

The Islanders had a terrible start after they were asked to bat first. They struggled at 58/5 in 8.5 overs, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71(45) and Wanindu Hasaranga 36(21) took the team to a fighting total of 170/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed settled for one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan had a bad start as they lost Babar Azam (5) and Fakhar Zaman (0) early, leaving them at 22/2 in 3.3 overs. Mohammad Rizwan 55(49) shared a decent partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed 32(31) for the third wicket.

Unfortunately, Iftikhar’s dismissal in the 14th over triggered yet another middle-order collapse from the batting unit. They were bowled out for 147 in 20 overs.

Pramod Madushan scalped four wickets for Sri Lanka while Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets. Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana shared three wickets.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. helped Sri Lanka win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy