“Proud day for me” – Dhanashree Verma shares a heartfelt message for Yuzvendra Chahal as India leaves for Australia for T20 World Cup

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shared a special message for her husband as the Indian contingent left for the T20 World Cup in Australia on Thursday (October 6).

Chahal will be looking to make the most of his opportunities after failing to be a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 held in the UAE. In 2022, he has already picked up 21 wickets in 19 matches at a decent economy rate of 7.6.

The 32-year-old will be keen to continue the same form in the T20 World Cup 2022 and help the Men in Blue lift the title after a 15-year gap.

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree wrote:

“Truly an auspicious & a proud day for me. Hubby ready for the upcoming world cup to represent team INDIA, JAI HIND #grateful. Sending best wishes to the team, unbelievable overwhelming feeling.”

Reacting to the heart-warming post, Chahal dropped a heart emoji.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020. They enjoy a massive fanbase on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

India to kickstart T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their T20 WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

The Men in blue are set to train in Perth until October 13. The side will play a couple of practice matches against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19).

The T20I series win at home against South Africa and Australia are expected to be a confidence booster for the 2007 World T20 champions in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to name a replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, who are the standby players, are in the fray to replace Bumrah.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

Poll : 0 votes