“One step at a time” - Ravindra Jadeja shares picture from home as he recuperates after surgery

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shared a picture from his home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he is recuperating following a knee surgery.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after he injured his right knee during Team India’s campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. He featured in the first two matches of the T20 tournament. His absence from the Super 4 games hurt the balance of the team as they failed to reach the finals.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday (September 14), Jadeja uploaded a picture where he is seen standing with the help of crutches and his injured leg protected by a cast. He shared the picture with the caption:

“One step at a time.”

Last week, the all-rounder had shared an update after he underwent a successful surgery following his knee injury. He posted a couple of images from his hospital bed and wrote:

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to playing soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes.”

Jadeja has established himself as India’s number one all-rounder across the three formats of the game, with consistent performances in all departments over the last few seasons.

BCCI miffed over Jadeja’s freak injury?

According to reports, the BCCI is not too pleased with the manner in which Jadeja injured himself during the Asia Cup. The board feels that the injury was “avoidable”. A source was quoted by The Times of India as saying:

"He had to balance himself on some kind of ski board as an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to surgery.”

The source expressed surprise that head coach Rahul Dravid didn't lose his cool and did not question what happened.

"What’s surprising here is, that Head Coach Rahul Dravid hasn’t ‘lost his cool’ given how the injury. Ideally, one would have expected Dravid to question this entire process. All said the bottom line is – India will travel to Australia without Jadeja,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who was named as Jadeja’s replacement in the Asia Cup squad, has retained his place for the T20 World Cup as well.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert