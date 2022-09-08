Road Safety World Series 2022 Telecast Channel and Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Legends matches?

Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin on Saturday evening at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Defending champions India Legends will battle South Africa Legends in the first match of the tournament.

Eight teams are a part of the competition this year. Along with India Legends and South Africa Legends, England Legends, Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, New Zealand Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends are also in the race to win the Road Safety World Series 2022.

Squads for all eight teams have been announced. Big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Jonty Rhodes, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, TM Dilshan, Ross Taylor, Ian Bell, Shane Watson, Dwayne Smith and others will play in the Road Safety World Series this year. You can check out the full squads here.

When & where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 in India?

Fans in India are excited to see the retired cricketers back on the field. The Road Safety World Series will be live on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits and Sports18 Khel. Live streaming will be available on Voot.

The afternoon matches will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the night matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When & where to watch Road Safety World Series in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh Legends are one of the eight teams participating in this tournament. Fans residing in Bangladesh can watch the matches live on TSports, with the start time for the matches being 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM in their local time.

When & where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 in USA?

Sling TV and Dish Network (US) are likely to broadcast the matches of this competition in the United States. The start time for afternoon matches is 6:00 AM and for night games, it is 10:00 AM.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy