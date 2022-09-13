"Rob Key will be thinking now 'how can we win in Pakistan'" - Nasser Hussain focuses on England's winter tour after dominance at home

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has tried to dissect the national team's plans ahead of their Test tour of Pakistan in December. Hussain feels that Robert Key would already be sweating over England's chances in Pakistan.

England will embark on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005 and will play three Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi starting December 1st. The English team, led by Marcus Trescothick, had lost the three-match series by 2-0 17 years ago.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain stated that managing director of men's cricket Robert Key would already be thinking about plans to engineer a win in Pakistan. The reputed commentator feels the the make-up of the bowling unit for England will be crucial, writing:

"Winning at home against a weak South Africa batting line-up that only made three 50s in the series is one thing but Rob Key will be thinking now 'how can we win in Pakistan in completely different conditions and with a different ball."

"The pitches for the three Tests before Christmas will be flat and England must think carefully about going there with an attack similar to the one that has been so successful this summer - three medium-fast right arm bowlers in Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson and an all-rounder of a captain in Ben Stokes bowling on one leg."

Hussain looked back on the time he lead England to victory in Pakistan in 2000 and pointed out that reverse swing will be vital.

"Who will give England the extra pace they will need in Pakistan? Will it be Mark Wood? Where is Saqib Mahmood with his fitness because he could provide the reverse swing I had as captain when we won in Pakistan through Darren Gough and Craig White."

England won their final Test of the summer, beating South Africa by nine wickets inside three days at The Oval. The nine-wicket victory meant that Ben Stokes and Co. had won all three Test series in their home season and lost only one out of seven games.

Nasser Hussain ponders on England's spin-bowling and opening combination

Nasser Hussain. (Credits: Getty)

Hussain questioned whether Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will return to Test cricket for the Pakistan tour to partner Jack Leach as the second spinner. The 54-year-old also doubted whether Zak Crawley and Alex Lees are up to the task.

"Who will be their second spinner to accompany Jack Leach because they will almost certainly be needed in Pakistan. Are Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid up for going or are they truly done with Test cricket? And if not them, then who? Are England still happy with an opening partnership of Zak Crawley and Alex Lees? Yes, they got runs at the end here at the Oval as England won the third Test by nine wickets but is there enough potential and growth in their partnership?"

Although Ali retired from Test cricket in September 2021, he confirmed his availability for the Pakistan tour following a conversation with Brendon McCullum.

